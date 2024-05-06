How to solve the Subway Puzzle in Stellar Blade

Stellar Blade is an action-focused single-player game that puts focus on linear progression and RPG elements. However, that doesn’t mean Stellar Blade is only brawn and brain. Aside from fast-paced action, the title also features multiple puzzles that obstruct the progression. While most of them can be solved easily, some are surprisingly complex.

Puzzles like the Lost Ark Puzzle, and Floodgate Puzzle in Stellar Blade are some of the hardest puzzles in the game. However, among them all, the Subway Terminal Puzzle in Eidos requires the most brainpower. So if you are feeling stumped and can’t progress, this guide will help you solve the Subway Puzzle in Stellar Blade.

Guide to solve the Subway Puzzle in Stellar Blade

Guide for solving the subway puzzle. (Image via Sony)

As the story of Stellar Blade progresses, you will eventually reach the subway station in Eidos. In the station, you will find, that to board the train you will have to complete a puzzle. At first glance, this seems very simple, but it can’t be more deceiving. The rules of the puzzle are similar to the Towers of Hanoi puzzle game.

In this puzzle, you will have to use batteries with enough charges to power up a column. But only filling the column won’t be enough as you will also have to place enough charges in each column so that it will have enough power left to travel to the next column and finish powering up the whole circuit.

The power options given to you are 8, 3, 6, 1. You need to take each power battery and place it in the right column to power up all the columns sufficiently. Once you place all four of the power cells in the correct positions the columns will power up and the line between Area #1 and Area #2 will be online.

The correct power battery sequence is 3, 8, -, 6, -, 1.

The solution for the puzzle. (Image via Sony)

The “-” are blanks, which means you need to ignore these slots and insert the power on the other components in the sequence mentioned above. With this sequence, each column will be powered to the fullest while leaving enough energy to travel to the next column as well, eventually powering up the entire grid.

The logic behind this solution is the following: Placing a power cell in a middle slot splits its power in both columns. That’s why the 8 in the second slot adds 4 power to the right slot as well as the left slot. Thus, putting a 3 on its left makes the first column have a power of 7 and the right column have a power of 4.

The next columns need the power of 3 and 2. This can be solved easily by putting in a charge of 6 in the middle. The charge will be split into 3 and 3 on both columns. It will waste a charge but the stakes will be met. After that leaved only one slot and column. Putting a 1 in the farthest right will complete the puzzle.