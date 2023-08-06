How to speak to animals in Baldur's Gate 3

The world of Baldur's Gate 3 isn't only filled with humans and humanoids but many other creatures found across the game's vast map. This includes animals like squirrels and boars traversing different regions. While they usually don't bother you even if you're near them, there's an extra ability you could utilize - speaking with them.

As incredible as it might sound, you can choose to speak with animals in Baldur's Gate 3. This isn't a gimmick by any means and requires a specific ability for your character/companion to possess.

Having the ability to speak to them will also help you unlock additional quests or get a new easter egg that might not be otherwise possible. Moreover, you can get this ability early on your save once you know the exact steps.

Speaking with animals in Baldur's Gate 3

You can start a new game with the ability to speak with animals in Baldur's Gate 3. Only one of the classes/races I selected would instantly allow me to talk to the four-legged creatures on the planes. You must also grow to level 2 before your character can learn the particular spell.

Several level 1 spells can be learned by quite a few classes in the game. Let's look at how it works for all eligible classes:

Druid: Unlock as a level 1 spell. Druids can also convert into animals with the help of a level 3 spell named Wild Shape Effect.

Bard: Can be learned as a level 1 spell.

Warlock: One of the Eldritch Invocations includes Beast Speech, which can be cast freely.

Ranger: Can be learned as a level 1 spell.

Paladin: They will need to learn the Oath of the Ancient.

Wildheart: Can be learned as a level 3 spell.

Aside from all these options, you might also begin your journey as a Forest Gnome subrace. This is the only such choice that gives you the ability to speak with animals from the very beginning. When it comes to spells, their effects usually last throughout the day until you opt for a long rest.

Using potions

Baldur's Gate 3 allows any character to use magic with the help of scrolls. You can use the Potion of Animal Speaking if none of your teammates are able to use spells. It's technically a consumable but works in the same fashion as a spell, and it can be purchased with the help of in-game currency from specific locations.