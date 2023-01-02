How to strip the ball in Madden 23

In Madden 23, the strip is a defensive move that snatches the ball away from the player holding it, forcing what is known as a fumble.

This forced fumble is one of the best actions a defender can take, turning the ball live and enabling any athlete on the field to grab it to their advantage. If the opposing team can successfully make the grab, it is known as a strip.

This guide will cover how players can strip the ball in Madden 23.

Stripping the ball is an easy maneuver in Madden 23

Since Madden 23 aims to bring the authentic football experience to PlayStation, Xbox, and PC, it naturally comes with all the moves you would expect from a true-to-life football match.

Tackling opponents to strip the ball is essential to turn the tide of the game (Image via Youtube/WAYNE6578)

Stripping the ball is a major move in the game, allowing players to control the flow of a match. The technique can easily be executed across all three platforms with the following button presses:

PlayStation 5 : R1 button on the controller.

: R1 button on the controller. Xbox Series X/S : RB button on the controller.

: RB button on the controller. PC: The space bar key.

Additional tips to keep in mind while stripping the ball in Madden 23

This move must be timed correctly for maximum efficacy, and gamers must execute it just prior to completing the tackle. Additionally, they must be close to the ball carrier, lest they miss the chance. The defender will need a moment to prepare while they tackle the target, so keep this time window in mind.

Additionally, certain players are harder to force fumbles from. For example, knocking away the ball from a quarterback’s grip is far easier to execute as compared to running back.

Gamers can always keep an eye out on the carrying ratings of the opposing team’s members to be well-prepared and gauge how difficult it would be to strip the ball from them.

More about Madden 23

Madden 23 is an American football video game based on the NFL (National Football League) and is the latest entry in the long-running Madden NFL series.

The game was developed by EA Tiburon, and published by Electronic Arts for the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S lineup of home consoles. A PC port was also simultaneously released on August 19, 2022.

Players control their own Madden NFL 23 franchise and take charge as they lead it to the top, while dealing with realistic scenarios such as salary demands and contract negotiations.

The game features several improvements over its predecessors, including free agency tools and extra trade factors. The Xbox Series X/S and PlayStation 5 versions also feature new animations of defensive moves and mid-air collisions. Additionally, the addition of the exclusive FieldSENSE gameplay system makes for a more authentic football experience.

The game was released to average, mixed reviews worldwide, with critics generally praising its quality-of-life improvements. However, they also criticized the title for its unpolished modes and a lack of innovation over previous titles.

