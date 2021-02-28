Eikthyr is the first boss that players face-off against in Valheim. This boss can be summoned by offering two deer trophies at the mystical alter in the meadows biome.

Valheim is an immersive fantasy survival RPG that feels like a glorious cross between Rust and Minecraft with a charming Viking-themed aesthetic. To progress in the game, players train skills, build shelter, and craft powerful items.

A major milestone for players in Valheim is to defeat the game's first boss. Eikthyr is a large and powerful stag that will attack with its antlers and jolting lightning AoE attack.

With the proper equipment and knowledge of the boss fight, defeating Eikthry should not be difficult for most players.

This article breaks down how players can summon and defeat the first boss in Valheim.

How to summon and beat the first boss in Valheim

To summon the boss, Valheim players will need to get their hands on two deer trophies.

Deer trophies are obtained by killing deer out in the meadows. These animals can be found all over the place hiding in trees and near water, so players should keep their eyes open.

Before players can get their hands on a bow, sneaking up on deers is the best way to take them down. Sneaking allowing players to deal a devastating amount of immediate damage.

If a player approaches a deer too quickly, it will run away to avoid being attacked. This can make deer hunting slightly tricky as players have finite stamina to expend on running.

Once players have obtained two deer trophies, they must be equipped with proper equipment before summoning the boss.

The two most important things for players to obtain are food and a proper weapon. Mushrooms and raspberries can be found growing globally, which players can consume to increase their maximum health pool quickly.

Players can also hunt down and kill deers, boars, and necks for their meat, which can be cooked at a campfire with a cooking station. Eating different kinds of food restores health and increasing the total health that players can have.

Having a higher health pool and the ability to restore health makes the fight with Eikthyr a lot more forgiving.

Valheim players need a suitable weapon, such as a flint spear or a bow, and some arrows. The choice is completely up to the player. But those who choose melee combat against Eikthyr will need to be more cautious with dodging and avoiding attacks.

Fighting Eikthyr in Valheim. (Image via Valheim)

Once players are satisfied with their equipment, they can summon the first boss. This location is fairly close to where players normally spawn in the game and is identifiable by a unique symbol on the world map.

Players should make sure to place the deer trophies on their hotbar to summon the boss effectively. Once done, the meadow's surroundings will immediately darken to an ominous red and black.

Eikthyr will use three types of attacks against the player: a ranged lightning attack, a large AoE lightning attack, and a melee lunge attack.

When using ranged combat with a bow, players can keep their distance and constantly kite around the map. This will allow one to consistently avoid attacks and slowly widdle down at the boss' health.

Players who decided to go the melee route will need to dip in-and-out of combat with him. An effective strategy is to stab the stag with the spear and retreat behind one of the large runestones nearby.

This method will allow players to deal damage in chunks while avoiding taking the brute force of most of Eikthyr's attacks.

The primary advice for fighting Eikthyr is constantly be moving, dealing damage, not taking damage when possible.

Once players have successfully defeated the first boss of Valheim, they will be rewarded with his trophy.

Unlocking Eikthyr's Forsaken Power in Valheim. (Image via Valheim)

The Eikthyr trophy can then be brought to his special stone to unlock the first Forsaken Power that players have access to in Valheim.

Eikthyr's Forsaken Power decreases the amount of stamina drained while running and jumping for five minutes, but players should note that the ability has a twenty-minute cooldown.