How to switch graphics in Tomb Raider 1-3 Remastered

Like many well-crafted modern remasters, players can switch graphics in Tomb Raider 1-3 Remastered. This new compilation of beloved action-adventure classics is a solid trip down memory lane, letting older players relive classic moments on current platforms. The two modes allow switching between original but refined visuals and brand-new remastered graphics.

Unfortunately, the means to do so may not be obvious to some players at first glance. Let's see how to toggle between the available graphics modes and check if there are any caveats for each.

How can players switch graphics in Tomb Raider 1-3 Remastered?

Like plenty of remastered game collections before, such as Halo The Master Chief Collection from Xbox, players can toggle between new and old graphics here, too. It is an instant process, allowing them to see the change in visuals on the fly. What's more, it is done at the press of a button across all platforms this collection is on.

Players can follow these steps to switch graphics in Tomb Raider 1-3 Remastered:

On PlayStation: Press the "Options" button on the Dualshock 4 (PS4)/DualSense (PS5) controller

Press the "Options" button on the Dualshock 4 (PS4)/DualSense (PS5) controller On Xbox: Press the "Menu" button on the Xbox One or Xbox Series controller

Press the "Menu" button on the Xbox One or Xbox Series controller On Nintendo Switch: Press the "Plus (+)" button on the Joy-Con controller or Pro controller

Press the "Plus (+)" button on the Joy-Con controller or Pro controller On PC: Press the F1 key on the keyboard.

Players can press the same button again to switch graphics in Tomb Raider 1-3 Remastered. This extends to every in-game instance, including the title screen. It is great to spot differences as ample efforts have gone towards enhancing the remastered visuals while keeping them true to the original vision. Developer Aspyr has certainly succeeded in that regard.

Players can switch graphics in Tomb Raider 1-3 Remastered on the fly (Image via Aspyr)

What is more baffling is the omission of a traditional graphics settings menu. Players are unable to adjust resolution, frame rate, and other basic parameters even on PC. As it stands now, the game renders at the following performance on the target platforms:

PlayStation 4 and Xbox One: Native 1080p 60 FPS

Native 1080p 60 FPS PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S: Native 4K 60 FPS

Native 4K 60 FPS Nintendo Switch: Native 1080p 60 FPS (docked) | Native 720p 60 FPS (handheld)

Native 1080p 60 FPS (docked) | Native 720p 60 FPS (handheld) PC: Scales to monitor resolution and refresh rate.

While this looks good on paper, there is another caveat to consider. The retro graphics mode seems to run at only 30 FPS - a decision that has been controversial in other modern games, too. This is a bummer for enthusiasts who wish to relive the originals at a smoother frame rate but with nostalgic visuals.