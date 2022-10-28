How to switch to Japanese voice-over in Bayonetta 3

Bayonetta 3 is finally here and has been well-received by gamers despite the recent controversy surrounding it. As is the case with many video game offerings from the Land of the Rising Sun, players are offered a choice between English and Japanese voice-overs. Players can pick either as per their preference.

Regardless of which option they choose, the voice acting is solid as usual, as players command the Umbran Witch Bayonetta against hordes of evil. Here is how to switch voice-overs.

Bayonetta 3 is a thrilling ride irrespective of the chosen voice language

As with previous entries, voiceovers cannot be changed mid-game. To change the voice language, players can do so from the audio settings menu on the Chapter Select screen. The options are located under the Sound section as Voice Language. Players can only toggle voices between English and Japanese.

Other options include:

Effects Volume: Increase or decrease the volume of effects like attacks or envronment sounds

Music Volume: Manage the volume of background music

Voice Volume: Tweak the volume of spoken dialogue from the charcters of the game

Once players have made their choice, they can continue playing from the last checkpoint, but the audio will be in Japanese. Note that even if players choose Japanese voices, they can have English subtitles to help them keep track of what's going on.

But those who wish to stick to the default English audio will not be disappointed as series newcomer Jennifer Hale does an excellent job of substituting Hellena Taylor for the role of Bayonetta. Long-time fans of SEGA's underrated hack & slash series will certainly find a difference with the new Bayonetta’s voice, but newcomers should have no issues fitting right in. At the end of the day, there is a lot of fun to be had with the deep combat system and exciting set pieces of the game.

What is Bayonetta 3 about?

Strut through multiple locations in an all-new, over-the-top climax action experience from renowned developer PlatinumGames. The titular witch Bayonetta must face a mysterious man-made evil using her signature guns, time-slowing Witch Time ability, as well as demonic darlings. Shoot, stomp, and slam your way through new locales, meeting other wicked witches along the way.

With the threat of Hominculi looming overhead, there are plenty of unique weapons and combat mechanics at the players' disposal. Chain together lethal combos to devastate enemies and dodge incoming attacks to move in for the punishment.

PlatinumGames Inc. @platinumgames

platinumgames.com/official-blog/…

youtube.com/watch?v=soGdl1… We're sure you can't wait to play with the new Demon Slave ability in #Bayonetta3 (maybe you already have!) and the latest #UmbranStudies entry shows you how to use it like a pro by lining up your attacks. We're sure you can't wait to play with the new Demon Slave ability in #Bayonetta3 (maybe you already have!) and the latest #UmbranStudies entry shows you how to use it like a pro by lining up your attacks.📝platinumgames.com/official-blog/…📺youtube.com/watch?v=soGdl1… https://t.co/HS8EKAd7AW

Varied weapons, Demon Masquerade and outright monster battles will keep fans on their toes at every turn. The latter two in particular are new mechanics where the Masquerade allows changing form to the equipped demon to diversify combos while the other allows summoning towering creatures to battle for you.

If that is not enough, a brand new character makes their appearance in the form of Viola. This witch in training brandishes a deadly sword which she uses to parry enemies to initiate Witch Time. With demon-in-tow Cheshire aiding her in the heat of battle, fans can expect a gameplay experience different to the iconic Umbran Witch.

The game is out exclusively for the Nintendo Switch hybrid console.

