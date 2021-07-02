How to tame Aphids in Grounded

Some aspects of Grounded are crucial to survival, while others, like taming an Aphid, are simply for fun.

Adding an Aphid to a player base can make the place feel more alive. Aphids are essentially just small insects that are harmless to the player or anything else in Grounded.

Before players can take an Aphid as a pet, they need to go through the process of taming it. It's not as simple as giving it some food and hoping for the best. Rather, players need to craft a Plant Slurry, which can take some time.

How to craft a Plant Slurry and tame an Aphid in Grounded

The first step to crafting a Plant Slurry is to make a Grinder, which can be used to break down normal items. Breaking down normal or basic items turns them into Wet Slurry.

To craft a Grinder, players will need a list of ingredients to put together. These include 2 acorn shells, 2 crow feathers, three flower petals, and 5 bombardier parts.

With the Grinder crafted, players can take the item and place it down in their base for further use.

The next step is to get the Plant Slurry. This is the simplest part of the process. Players simply need to grind down one plant fiber in order to get Plant Slurry.

Players are recommended to make some extra Plant Slurrys so that there is some extra stock for taming if needed.

With everything crafted, players in Grounded need to go find an Aphid to tame. Looking for one outside the base won't take long. Once one is located, Grounded players need to place down two Plant Slurry items. If the Aphid eats both of the Plant Slurry items, players can approach and pet it. This means that it has been tamed.

Players can craft a Pet House for their Aphid or their Weevil, which cements them as a part of the player base. The taming process is nearly the same for anyone that wants a Weevil in Grounded.

