How to three-star Clash of Clans Champions’ Champion Challenge

The Clash of Clans Champions’ Champion Challenge is live, and the community is ready to complete their Champion skin collection. The title’s November 2023 roadmap has kicked off with a new task that can earn players 25 gems, 400 Exp points, and a Power Potion. While the prizes are lucrative, they need to destroy a formidable enemy base to get them.

This article will describe the easiest way to three-star the enemy base in the Clash of Clans Champions’ Champion Challenge.

Easily three-star the Clash of Clans Champions’ Champion Challenge with this guide

Expand Tweet

Clash of Clans' official X post about November's events confirmed the arrival of the champion skin for Royal Champion in the title.

The enemy base in the Clash of Clans Champions’ Champion Challenge is heavily armed with Hidden Teslas and Tornado Traps. Besides, the Eagle Artilleries and other defensive buildings are ready to destroy any troop that enters the premises.

However, if used correctly, the troops provided for the attack are enough to easily get three stars.

Stuck in two stars? follow the tutorial to easily three-star the Clash of Clans Champions' Champion Challenge (Image via Supercell)

Step 1: Drop a Rage Spell along with six Skeleton Spells at the top of the base (beside the Gold Storages).

Drop a Rage Spell along with six Skeleton Spells at the top of the base (beside the Gold Storages). Step 2: Zoom in to the bottom (opposite) corner to drop the remaining Skeleton Spell and wait for them to uncover the Hidden Teslas as the skeletons spawn. Drop three Rocket Ballons close to the Scatter Shots, and four in the middle close to the Hidden Teslas to take them down.

Zoom in to the bottom (opposite) corner to drop the remaining Skeleton Spell and wait for them to uncover the Hidden Teslas as the skeletons spawn. Drop three Rocket Ballons close to the Scatter Shots, and four in the middle close to the Hidden Teslas to take them down. Step 3: Once the Rocket Ballons clear the defenses, drop the Wall Wrecker close to the right side’s Eagle Artillery and unveil the freeze trap there.

Once the Rocket Ballons clear the defenses, drop the Wall Wrecker close to the right side’s Eagle Artillery and unveil the freeze trap there. Step 4: Once the effects of the trap go away, release the Wall Wrecker manually and drop an Invisibility Spell on the Super Minions as they emerge.

Once the effects of the trap go away, release the Wall Wrecker manually and drop an Invisibility Spell on the Super Minions as they emerge. Step 5: Drop the remaining Rocket Balloons at the same side, and drop the Ice Golem to clear the defenses around the opposite side’s Eagle Artillery.

Drop the remaining Rocket Balloons at the same side, and drop the Ice Golem to clear the defenses around the opposite side’s Eagle Artillery. Step 6: Now drop the Royal Champion and the Super Miners to take down the left side’s Eagle Artillery.

Now drop the Royal Champion and the Super Miners to take down the left side’s Eagle Artillery. Step 7: Drop the Golem, and Electro Titan at the top corner to uncover the Hidden Teslas and take those down.

Drop the Golem, and Electro Titan at the top corner to uncover the Hidden Teslas and take those down. Step 8: Come back to the left side of the base and drop the Head Hunter to assist your Royal Champion in taking down the remaining Scatter Shots, X-Bows, and the enemy Champion. You may need to use the abilities of your Champion around this time.

Come back to the left side of the base and drop the Head Hunter to assist your Royal Champion in taking down the remaining Scatter Shots, X-Bows, and the enemy Champion. You may need to use the abilities of your Champion around this time. Step 9: Once the last defense building has been taken care of, release your Goblins to loot from the storage.

Follow this tutorial to easily complete the Clash of Clans Champions’ Champion Challenge. Supercell has released the CoC November 2023 roadmap. Find out more details about the upcoming events at the link above.