PUBG Mobile: How throwables can win you games

PUBG Mobile offers a variety of hand-thrown weapons for defense and attack.

Using these throwables effectively can give you the advantage, and win you the game.

PUBG Mobile poster

Along with guns in PUBG Mobile, other utilities can often be used to outplay your opponents. Every utility in PUBG Mobile can play a supporting role in your aim to claim the Winner Winner Chicken Dinner. Throwables are one such utility, as they can play a leading role in leading you to victory. Ignoring these means losing out on a huge opportunity to enhance your chances of gaining the Chicken Dinner.

PUBG Mobile has an equal distribution of throwables around all the maps. You will encounter these with the floor loot around the maps. If you want to rethink your strategy or make it slightly easier in the last circles of the game, grenades can help you in a greater way.

There are four throwables in the game, namely:

Frag Grenade Molotov Cocktail Smoke Grenade Stun Grenade

Players usually ignore the molotov cocktail and stun grenades, but these are also equally as important as the other two. Hence, learning how to handle each of these throwables can be the difference between a win and a loss. With this in mind, let's take a look at some best of the situations to use each grenade.

A look at how to use each grenade effectively in PUBG Mobile

Frag grenades

Frag Grenade

While rushing into an enemy building.

When an enemy is rushing your building from a single entrance.

When the enemy is hiding behind a cover.

Smoke grenades

Smoke grenade

While rushing from an open field.

When you don't want to be seen by a third party.

When you want to fool your enemies.

When you want to revive your teammate(s) in an open field.

When you want to loot in an open field.

To save your vehicle.

Bonus tip for smoke grenade: Switch to FPP mode if you want to see in the smoke

Stun grenade

Stun grenade

When you want to blind your enemy.

When you want to confuse your enemy for the wrong bullet marker on the mini-map.

This is one of the hardest throwables to master in PUBG Mobile. A stun grenade needs to be thrown at an accurate place to show its full effect. This is the only reason why players shy away from picking up a stun grenade in PUBG Mobile.

Bonus tip for stun grenade: If a stun grenade is used against you, face against the grenade to save yourself from its flash

Molotov cocktail

Molotov cocktail

Damage your enemy instantly.

Block the only path of enemies who want to rush at you.

Force the enemy out of his hiding position.

Scamper away enemies nearby.

How much of each throwable to be carried by each player in PUBG Mobile?

Considering all the space in a backpack (Lvl 3), it is advised to carry 4 smoke grenades, 3 frag grenades and a molotov cocktail. If there is some extra space, then mastering the use of a stun grenade is not a bad option. All these throwables are used in close range combat, but making the full use of a throwable shows the skill of a player.

