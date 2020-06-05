How to check PMIS 2020 In-Game Qualifiers results

The results for the PMIS 2020 In-Game Qualifiers have been officially declared.

The top 248 teams will proceed to PUBG Mobile India Series 2020 Online Qualifiers.

Rabia FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST News

SHARE

PMIS 2020 In-Game Qualifiers Result

The PMIS 2020 In-Game Qualifiers are over and the participants have been eagerly waiting for the results for a number of days. Finally, the results of the PUBG Mobile India Series In-Game Qualifiers have been officially declared.

The complete list of the qualified teams will be revealed by the officials soon. But as of now, the participants can check whether they have qualified or not. The qualified teams from the stage will proceed to the Online Qualifiers of the tournament.

PMIS 2020 In-Game Qualifiers Result Declared

How to check PUBG Mobile India Series 2020 Online Qualifiers result

The captains of the squads that have qualified for the PMIS Online Qualifiers will receive a confirmation mail from the organizers of the tournament. The captains have to go to the registered e-mail addresses to check if they have qualified or not.

To calculate the final standings of the In-Game Qualifiers, the top 10 games of the participating teams have been considered. Here is the official announcement made by the officials:

The results of PMIS 2020 are out today. All the qualified teams will get a confirmation email and a private Discord server link. It is requested that the qualified teams do not reveal or share the server link provided publicly thank you.

The teams should refresh the Inbox section of Gmail and check the Spam folder too if they haven't received the mail yet. All the qualified teams will receive the mails today, so keep checking for your result.

Advertisement

A total of 256 teams will compete in the Online Qualifiers that include the top 248 squads from the In-Game Qualifiers, along with the eight invited professional PUBG Mobile teams. The dates of the Online Qualifiers will be out soon.

PUBG Mobile India Series 2020 offers a massive prize pool of ₹50,00,000 and the Online Qualifiers will be streamed live on the official PUBG Mobile Esports YouTube channel. Here is the official teaser of the tournament that has been shared on YouTube:

Also Read: PMIS 2020 - PUBG Mobile India Series tournament format explained