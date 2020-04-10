How to come up with the best PUBG name?

A simple guide on how to come up with attractive PUBG names.

Also, checkout how one can rename their character in game.

How to come up with the best pubg name?

PUBG Mobile has an in-game feature to rename a character. The lobby of a PUBG Mobile game consists of some unique in-game names, many of them synchronize with the clan names. While some settle for simple names, many love to give unique names that involve characters and symbols.

This process of giving unique, yet exciting names, to the characters in PUBG Mobile is a whole new ballgame altogether. The process is pretty simple; get a rename card and change it as per your wish.

How to change your name in PUBG?

~ Open the PUBG app on your smartphone.

~ Click on ‘Inventory’ in the bottom menu.

~ Select the crate inbox on the bottom side.

~ Select the ‘Rename Card’ and use it.

~ Input a new name and click ok.

There are millions of names in PUBG Mobile, and, chances are you might struggle to find a new one, a majority of the names are very similar. For eg., if you want to have a name like 'pro gamer', there would be at least thousands of similar titles to it. We can only blame the fan following of this game for this, funny right?

But, there are different ways one can come up with simple, yet unique names for characters. Let's dive into it and see how can we rename our characters and see which names are available right now. Here is a list of names available for both male and female characters.

Advertisement

PUBG Names for Boys

Male Character in PUBG Mobile

Evillious Energy Duke of Doom Monstrous Michel Gabriel Groomer Blade Runner Annihilator DEaTh StorM Iήsͥⱥn Рэяғэст Ѕмөкэя Walk_Alone_Bravely Tʜɘ Ɱʌstɘʀ Mʌʆɩʌ Bad BOy Walking Pegasus вяσωиωσℓf Killer Romeo Heroic Hunk Best Bluster Terrific Tornado Accurate Arrow Dark Knight

PUBG Names for Girls

A female character in PUBG Mobile

secret Nipper Spicy Senorita Young Dayana Innocent Doll Choco Pie Giggle Fluff Dexterous Queen Princes Pickney Dangerous Damsel Wonder Woman Auspicious Olivia Tʜoʀɓoʀʛ Aɭcʜɘɱɩɭɭʌ Ancient Ambrosia Tʌssɘɭɩs Fʌʀɩŋosʌ Wɩɭɭoŋɩʌ Cʌʀoŋɩsɘ Curious Caroline Crazy Cinderella

Also Read: https://www.sportskeeda.com/esports/best-clan-names-for-pubg-2020-list-of-unique-cool-and-stylish-pubg-clan-names

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest Video Game News and PUBG News.