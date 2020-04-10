×
How to come up with the best PUBG name?

  • A simple guide on how to come up with attractive PUBG names.
  • Also, checkout how one can rename their character in game.
Mohit Kumar
ANALYST
Feature
Modified 10 Apr 2020, 20:54 IST

How to come up with the best pubg name?
How to come up with the best pubg name?

PUBG Mobile has an in-game feature to rename a character. The lobby of a PUBG Mobile game consists of some unique in-game names, many of them synchronize with the clan names. While some settle for simple names, many love to give unique names that involve characters and symbols.

This process of giving unique, yet exciting names, to the characters in PUBG Mobile is a whole new ballgame altogether. The process is pretty simple; get a rename card and change it as per your wish.

How to change your name in PUBG?

~ Open the PUBG app on your smartphone.

~ Click on ‘Inventory’ in the bottom menu.

~ Select the crate inbox on the bottom side.

~ Select the ‘Rename Card’ and use it.

~ Input a new name and click ok.

There are millions of names in PUBG Mobile, and, chances are you might struggle to find a new one, a majority of the names are very similar. For eg., if you want to have a name like 'pro gamer', there would be at least thousands of similar titles to it. We can only blame the fan following of this game for this, funny right?

But, there are different ways one can come up with simple, yet unique names for characters. Let's dive into it and see how can we rename our characters and see which names are available right now. Here is a list of names available for both male and female characters.

PUBG Names for Boys

Male Character in PUBG Mobile
Male Character in PUBG Mobile
  1. Evillious Energy
  2. Duke of Doom
  3. Monstrous Michel
  4. Gabriel Groomer
  5. Blade Runner
  6. Annihilator
  7. DEaTh StorM
  8. Iήsͥⱥn
  9. Рэяғэст Ѕмөкэя
  10. Walk_Alone_Bravely
  11. Tʜɘ Ɱʌstɘʀ Mʌʆɩʌ
  12. Bad BOy
  13. Walking Pegasus
  14. вяσωиωσℓf
  15. Killer Romeo
  16. Heroic Hunk
  17. Best Bluster
  18. Terrific Tornado
  19. Accurate Arrow
  20. Dark Knight

PUBG Names for Girls

A female character in PUBG Mobile
A female character in PUBG Mobile
  1. secret Nipper
  2. Spicy Senorita
  3. Young Dayana
  4. Innocent Doll
  5. Choco Pie
  6. Giggle Fluff
  7. Dexterous Queen
  8. Princes Pickney
  9. Dangerous Damsel
  10. Wonder Woman
  11. Auspicious Olivia
  12. Tʜoʀɓoʀʛ
  13. Aɭcʜɘɱɩɭɭʌ
  14. Ancient Ambrosia
  15. Tʌssɘɭɩs
  16. Fʌʀɩŋosʌ
  17. Wɩɭɭoŋɩʌ
  18. Cʌʀoŋɩsɘ
  19. Curious Caroline
  20. Crazy Cinderella

Also Read: https://www.sportskeeda.com/esports/best-clan-names-for-pubg-2020-list-of-unique-cool-and-stylish-pubg-clan-names

Published 10 Apr 2020, 20:54 IST
PUBG Mobile
