How To Defeat Adel, Baron of Night in Elden Ring Nightreign

Adel, Baron of Night, is one of the several Nightlords in Elden Ring Nightreign. Spawning as a powerful boss at the end of Day 3, this is a large, wyvern-like creature with a giant eyeless maw. With sweeping attacks that hit hard, this is definitely one of the harder bosses in FromSoftware's latest co-op multiplayer action-RPG.
Here's how to take down this beast in Elden Ring Nightreign, including strategies to avoid its attacks, any weaknesses, and rewards. Read on to know more.
How To Beat Adel, Baron of Night in Elden Ring Nightreign
Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers
Adel, Baron of Night, can be found at the end of the Gaping Jaw expedition. It towers over the player with its black rocky body, big wings, and a gaping maw ready to crush anything in its path. Thankfully, it is not invincible, as it is weak to Poison. What players will need to worry about are its attacks. Here's what this beast is capable of during its first phase:
- It will roar and lunge in for a bite with its large maw
- It can chomp a target as well as stomp the ground several times with its head after roaring
- It can also charge forward, dealing damage to anyone in its path
When faced head-on, it can be hard to avoid its moves, so players are advised to stay behind it and attack it from near or beneath its tail. When its health is reduced to around 60%, Adel, Baron of Night, will charge up purple energy to unleash an AOE (area-of-attack storm), so move out of its radius to avoid damage.
Also Read: How To Defeat Libra, Creature of Night in Elden Ring Nightreign
The aftermath of this will also summon random lightning strikes, which are signalled by a light on the ground. This initiates its second phase, where:
- It will jump in the sky to dive on the ground, which creates fissures, followed by lightning that streaks through these ground cracks
- It will repeat the phase one movesets, but with lightning thrown in
Adel, Baron of Night, can be daunting to face, especially since it is fairly speedy for a creature of its size. Thankfully, its attacks are well-telegraphed with ample wind-up and downtime between attacks, giving players enough room and time to avoid them. However, players must still play defensively, especially when faced against wide, arena-sweeping attacks.
The boss should go down in no time, and defeating it will net players the following key rewards:
- Adel, Baron of Night Trophy
- Trace of Night
Elden Ring Nightreign is available on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S platforms.
Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.