How To Defeat Adel, Baron of Night in Elden Ring Nightreign

By Siddharth Patil
Modified May 30, 2025 12:33 GMT
Elden Ring Nightreign Adel boss fight
(Image via Bandai Namco Entertainment)

Adel, Baron of Night, is one of the several Nightlords in Elden Ring Nightreign. Spawning as a powerful boss at the end of Day 3, this is a large, wyvern-like creature with a giant eyeless maw. With sweeping attacks that hit hard, this is definitely one of the harder bosses in FromSoftware's latest co-op multiplayer action-RPG.

Ad

Here's how to take down this beast in Elden Ring Nightreign, including strategies to avoid its attacks, any weaknesses, and rewards. Read on to know more.

How To Beat Adel, Baron of Night in Elden Ring Nightreign

Players must play it safe against this Elden Ring Nightreign boss&#039;s powerful moves (Image via Bandai Namco Entertainment)
Players must play it safe against this Elden Ring Nightreign boss's powerful moves (Image via Bandai Namco Entertainment)

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

Adel, Baron of Night, can be found at the end of the Gaping Jaw expedition. It towers over the player with its black rocky body, big wings, and a gaping maw ready to crush anything in its path. Thankfully, it is not invincible, as it is weak to Poison. What players will need to worry about are its attacks. Here's what this beast is capable of during its first phase:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
  • It will roar and lunge in for a bite with its large maw
  • It can chomp a target as well as stomp the ground several times with its head after roaring
  • It can also charge forward, dealing damage to anyone in its path

When faced head-on, it can be hard to avoid its moves, so players are advised to stay behind it and attack it from near or beneath its tail. When its health is reduced to around 60%, Adel, Baron of Night, will charge up purple energy to unleash an AOE (area-of-attack storm), so move out of its radius to avoid damage.

Ad

Also Read: How To Defeat Libra, Creature of Night in Elden Ring Nightreign

The aftermath of this will also summon random lightning strikes, which are signalled by a light on the ground. This initiates its second phase, where:

  • It will jump in the sky to dive on the ground, which creates fissures, followed by lightning that streaks through these ground cracks
  • It will repeat the phase one movesets, but with lightning thrown in
Ad

Adel, Baron of Night, can be daunting to face, especially since it is fairly speedy for a creature of its size. Thankfully, its attacks are well-telegraphed with ample wind-up and downtime between attacks, giving players enough room and time to avoid them. However, players must still play defensively, especially when faced against wide, arena-sweeping attacks.

The boss should go down in no time, and defeating it will net players the following key rewards:

Ad
  • Adel, Baron of Night Trophy
  • Trace of Night

Elden Ring Nightreign is available on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S platforms.

About the author
Siddharth Patil

Siddharth Patil

Twitter icon

Siddharth is an esports and gaming writer at Sportkseeda. With nearly 10 years of experience in the industry, he also contributed to renowned publications like Gameffine (formerly IndianNoob), the British retro FPS magazine E1M1, and Gaming Purists, the latter being a passion project which he founded with friends.

Holding a Bachelor's degree in Computer Science, Siddharth's journalistic pursuits extend beyond reporting; he throws himself into the heart of gaming communities. His positive exploits in the industry have led him to interviewing Rohit Jain, a prominent Tekken 7 player from India.

Though he currently specializes in Nintendo, Overwatch 2, and RPG coverage, Siddharth's expertise spans a multitude of platforms and genres. He believes in doing extensive research across a mix of official, community-driven and diverse media sources for all of his article categories.

Siddharth has been an avid follower of Pewdiepie, which has also helped him expand his horizons to new gaming genres and titles. Beyond gaming, he indulges his love for literature with a particular fondness for horror and thriller novels. Moreover, Siddharth’s culinary enthusiasm for global cuisine enriches his palate.

Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.

Quick Links

Edited by Siddharth Patil
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications