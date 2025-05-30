Libra, Creature of Night in Elden Ring Nightreign, is one of the main enemies or Nightlords. You will face this particular boss during the Equilibrious Beast expedition, and it can be one of the toughest foes you will face in the game. The Libra boss can inflict madness, stunning, and damaging you continuously throughout the fight.

This article will take a look at how to defeat Libra, Creature of Night, in Elden Ring Nightreign.

How to beat Libra, Creature of Night in Elden Ring Nightreign

Always refuse the deal (Image via FromSoftware)

Libra, Creature of Night in Elden Ring Nightreign, is one of the 8 Nightlords you will have to face. This boss will appear during the Equilibrious Beast expedition, but can sometimes also raid your world during a run. Libra can inflict madness, and is also one of the fastest bosses in the game, making this fight particularly challenging.

Before you depart on the Equilibrious Beast expedition, make sure to equip Relics with Madness Resistance. Also, make sure to have a ranged character such as the Ironeye on your team so that you can take the fight from a distance. However, do not take all ranged characters as the boss is extremely aggressive, and you will need a tank like the Wylder or a Raider to divert its attention.

Here is how you can beat Libra, Creature of Night in Elden Ring Nightreign.

When you start the battle, you will be left with a few choices. Do not choose anything, as it comes with a debuff where the boss will take away three levels from you.

If you are trying to engage the boss in a close-quarter situation, keep an eye out for the marking seals appearing on the ground. These will damage you as well as inflict Madness.

The boss will drop golden particles that you will be able to collect to reduce Madness. Keep an eye out for the meter that signals this status effect.

The boss can often go on a defensive stance, where you cannot damage it much. Use your ultimates or break the seals appearing around it to break its stance.

The boss will become aggressive when you break its stance. Make sure to protect your ranged character at all costs.

Libra is extremely agile and will often teleport around the arena.

Libra, Creature of Night in Elden Ring Nightreign can be defeated as long as you are able to keep the Madness debuff at bay.

