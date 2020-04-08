How to download Free Fire APK for Android?

Free Fire APK is available to download in Android for free

The size of Garena Free Fire APK is only around 500MB

Free Fire APK

Garena Free Fire is one of the most played mobile games in the world and is available for both Android and iOS devices. Free Fire APK can be downloaded from the Google Playstore for free. The game offers a lot of exclusive features like character and pets with different abilities; cool emotes, weapon skins, outfits and much more.

Along with this, the size of the game is only around 500MB, which makes it accessible for most of the users who are not able to play PUBG Mobile, Call of Duty. The game has already crossed 500 Million downloads on Playstore.

How to download Free Fire APK?

Here are the complete steps to download Garena Free Fire APK in Android devices for free:

Go to Google Playstore in your device.

Search for "Free Fire" or "Garena Free Fire" in the search bar.

or in the search bar. Click on the Free Fire app by Garena International in the list.

Click on Install button and the game will start downloading.

Free Fire in Android

After the game is downloaded, it will start installing automatically and will take around 2-3 minutes, depending on the device speed.

Click on the Open button to start and play the Free Fire game.

The game offers an exhilarating combat experience along with fantastic graphics. Each game of Free Fire is of about 10 minutes where 50 players are spawned on a remote island, and the motive is to be the last survivor in the game.