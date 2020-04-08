Free Fire Update: Why Free Fire is not opening?

Free Fire players are getting a notification that the "The server will be ready soon."

No player can enter the game until the maintenance break gets over.

Free Fire not opening

Garena Free Fire OB21 Update is ready to hit the global servers on 8th April 2020. The latest update will bring new character Kapella, pet Ottero, Thompson gun, Clash Squad Ranked Mode, and more. The players can try out all the new features by updating the game, but as of now, Free Fire players are facing an issue.

Free Fire players are not able to play the game as the game is not opening and are getting a notification that "The server will be ready soon." Well, there is no need to panic as Sportskeeda has explained the reason why the players are facing this issue.

Why is Free Fire not opening?

Before the Free Fire OB21 update is rolled out, the in-game servers are taken down for a maintenance break for a few hours. No player can enter the game until the maintenance break gets over. The duration of the maintenance break is as follows:

Start time: 9:30 am IST (GMT +5:30) on 8th April 2020

End time: 5:00 pm IST (GMT +5.30) on 8th April 2020

Free Fire Maintenance Break

After the maintenance of the game is done, the servers will be resumed again, and the new update will be pushed out immediately. The update will be available on the Google Playstore and the iOS App Store, and the size of the same will be around 300 MB.