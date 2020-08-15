How to download Free Fire expansion packs

Free Fire has a lot of content for the users. With the new map — Bermuda Remastered — arriving in the game and the third anniversary fast approaching, players are now even more excited.

To play the new map, the users will have to download the expansion pack. But many new players may not know how they to do so. In this article, we discuss how to download this pack in the game.

How to download expansion pack in Garena Free Fire

Expansion packs add additional content to the game. They are optional, but if you wish to enhance the overall experience, then you should download these features.

You can follow the steps given down below to download an expansion pack in the game:

Step 1: Open Free Fire and click the ‘Download Center’ icon present beside the membership tab.

Press on the Download Center option

Step 2: Click on the download button beside the respective expansion packs.

Click on the download button

Advertisement

Step 3: After the download completes, you will be able to utilise these packs.

Also read: How to play Free Fire in training mode

Currently, you can only play Bermuda Remastered in the Clash Squad mode. You will have to click on the mode change option and select Clash Squad — Bermuda Remastered to try the map.

There are two other expansion packs available — Costume and Purgatory map. If you wish to enjoy a variety of costumes and the Purgatory map, you will have to download these packs. Also, you will receive some rewards for downloading the costume expansion pack.

Note: This article is for beginners. While it may seem obvious to you, several new players often search for these 'newbie' methods! So before calling them 'noobs', remember you were in their shoes not long ago.