How to download Gameloop for PUBG Mobile update 0.18.0?

Source: YouTube Thumbnail

PUBG Emulator is an automated PC application for playing android games (PUBG Mobile) on your personal desktops without downloading the PC Version of the game. GameLoop, developed by the Tencent studio, allows you to play PUBG Mobile on your PCs. Courtesy the software, you can play the game using Windows and adapt the control system to your keyboard and mouse.

Steps to download Gameloop for PUBG Mobile update 0.18.0

YouTube Thumbnail

PUBG is available in the emulator version, where the game-play experience of a PC/laptop can be experienced on a mobile phone. There are a few emulators available like Bluestack, Gameloop and Tencent's official version that you can download for free. Here's a simple guide to download the PUBG Gameloop emulator for PCs.

Go to the official website of Gameloop and select the PUBG Mobile game.

Select your region to download the PUBG Mobile Gameloop version.

Click on the download option and the setup will be downloaded on your PC.

Install and open the Gameloop emulator.

Features of PUBG Mobile Gameloop Emulator

Source: Gameloop Official Website

#1 Fast and accurate control with mouse and keyboard

Similar to other FPS games, PUBG Mobile requires players to have flexible and smooth game-play on their PCs. Hence, the AOW engine of GameLoop, which is the exclusive engine, ensures that players improve their shooting and aiming skills with low lag.

#2 2K resolution, support 3A masterpiece graphic

If you want to get involved in the Battle Royale mode of PUBG Mobile, GameLoop can provide you an incredible gaming experience. Additionally, players are also likely to obtain a detailed view of the design of the map and the guns that they are using.

#3 Lower equipment requirement - Minimum 2GB RAM

Although PUBG Mobile has high system requirements, GameLoop has fixed these concerns and has lowered the demand. A player can play such an FPS game on his/her PC without worrying about storage and power issues. Apart from the controller and geographic optimization, GameLoop offers a private, unique and third party payment solution.