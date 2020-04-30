Ludo King for PC can be downloaded from the Internet.

Ludo King for PC is another smartphone game that has become popular worldwide amid the COVID-19 quarantine. The number of downloads of the game has increased in the past two months.

Ludo King reminds you of your childhood days where you toss a dice, and a number from one to six gets flashed. The player has to move his token to the finish line, and the one who gets all four tokens to the end before anyone else is the winner.

In Ludo King for PC, each player has to roll a six-sided die, and the first token can only move out of their home by getting a six. If another player’s token lands on the same square as yours, then your token will automatically be sent back to its initial point, and then you have to roll a six again.

How to Download Ludo King for PC?

Ludo King for PC

Ludo King for PC can be downloaded from any website on the Internet. Ludo King for PC is also available on the Microsoft Store for Windows. To download Ludo King for PC, you have to follow these steps:

Step 1. Type 'Ludo King for PC' on Google Search.

Step 2. Click on the Microsoft Link for Microsoft Store.

Step 3. Download and Install Ludo King for PC from the Store.

Step 4. Play Ludo King for PC on your windows.

Ludo King Gameplay on PC

Alternative:

You can also install Ludo King for PC using another option from the Internet. To do the same, you have to install the popular software for PC - BlueStacks. Just like on the smartphone, BlueStacks is a piece of software that allows you to download and install applications and games. You will have a Google Play Store and a similar interface like on an android device.

Ludo King for PC is also a multiplayer game.

Simply click on the blueStacks link to download the Ludo King for PC, and it will direct you to install blueStacks. BlueStacks can be downloaded from the official website, here.

In the ancient time, Ludo King was a game that was played by kings. While the gameplay might seem simple at first, the game is immensely enjoyable and challenging. You could be playing this one for hours, and it's fun for the whole family. Try to beat your opponents and compete for the highest scores on the leaderboards.