How To Download Black Desert Online Remastered In India-Asian Version

Black Desert Online Remastered

Black Desert Online is one of the most phenomenal looking MMOs out there. From the aesthetic pointo of view, there are not many MMOs, that can stand up to it, except for some WUXIA MMOs. Despite having a western release Black Desert Online remastered is region locked in India. Therefore, players cannot just download and Black Desert online, much to their disappointment.

Black Desert Online Remastered is available on steam, but only for some western regions. To play Black Desert Online in India or any other Asian countries, the player requires a specific version for the region. Black Desert Online Remastered offers players a SEA (South East Asia) version of the game, which can be played without any bugs, glitches or errors.

Steps to download Black Desert Online Remastered SEA version-

Search for sea black desert on google and open the official website.

In the top right corner, there is a Buy Now tab click on it.

The game cannot be bought directly with money. You have to buy the official currency of the black desert and then buy the game with that.

Login into Black Desert official page. (Login page is triggered when you click on the buy now tab )

Create an account if you don't have a pre-existing one.

Now you will be prompted to Buy Acoins(official currency for Black Desert).

To buy the game, you need 200 Acoins which will cost you around 9.99 USD.

Buy 200 Acoins with Paypal or any other payment options.

Buy the game. After this step, you will be prompted to download the game launcher. If not you can manually download it from the website.

Install the black desert online remastered game launcher.

Select the path where you want to download and install the game.

Begin the download. ( Make sure you are logged in the launcher if not then the download will not progress )

