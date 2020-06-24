How to download PUBG Mobile Chinese version 0.14.0

Here's a quick guide on how to download the PUBG Mobile Chinese Version 0.14.

You can play the new Erangel 2.0 map on the Game of Peace.

Download PUBG Mobile Chinese version 0.14

It is common knowledge that Tencent Games released a reformed version of PUBG Mobile in China, known as Game Of Peace. Due to a ban imposed by the Chinese government, the game had various restrictions, due to which this version was released there. This also means that the PUBG Mobile Chinese version gets various updates way before they get released into the global version.

Recently, Erangel 2.0 got released in the Game of Peace, and many players have been wanting to play the new map. For them, this in the right article, as we discuss how to download PUBG Mobile Chinese version 0.14.0.

Download PUBG Mobile Chinese version 0.14:

A user can easily download the PUBG Mobile Chinese version on his/her smartphone. The process requires no use of a VPN or anything. Follow these steps to download the Game Of Peace:

Head to this LINK to download the game.

to download the game. After the download is complete, simply install the game.

Provide all necessary permission for the game.

Now sign in with any WeChat account or QQ account.

Enjoy the Game Of Peace on your smartphone.

The given link works for both Android and iOS operating systems.

Erangel 2.0 poster

Erangel is basically an upgraded version of the Erangel map with new in-game dynamics. The PUBG Mobile Chinese version also has a special version of the royale pass, with awesome clothes and weapon skins. A new Freeze gun feature is also available in the Game Of Peace.

Requirements For Game Of Peace:

Android 6.0+ Or iOS 9.0+ on your smartphone.

Minimum GB RAM for smooth gameplay

Minimum 4GB internal storage for installing the game.

