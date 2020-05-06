How to Download Valorant in India: File Size, System Requirements, Release Date

Image Credits: Riot Games / Valorant

Valorant has quickly become a sensation in the world of gaming.

The game, however, is currently in its beta stage and is only accessible in certain regions around the world. Assuming you are lucky enough to have the game up in your respective region, you'd have to get your hands on a unique Valorant beta key to be able to download the game.

How to Download Valorant in India?

While Valorant is currently not available in India, you can still get your hands around the Valorant key with any VPN out in the market.

Currently, this is the only work-around for countries that are not in the official Valorant download list. Here is how it works:

1) Download any VPN of your choice. (NordVPN, Turbo, etc)

2) Create your Riot games account while being connected to USA or Europe region using the VPN.

3) Similarly, create a Twitch account while being connected to US or EU via the VPN.

4) Link your Twitch and Riot Games accounts together.

5) Watch streams with the title 'FPS Drops Enabled'.

These titles mean that the streamer has enabled drops and he/she may be eligible to receive Valorant beta key randomly while watching the stream. That's if they get lucky!

Valorant System Requirements

It is without a doubt that the 'Tactical Shooter' game is graphic-heavy. Ensure your system meets Valorant's minimum system requirements in order to enjoy steady game-play.

VALORANT System Requirements (Minimum)

CPU: Intel i3-370M

RAM: 4 GB

OS: Windows 7/8/10 64-bit

VIDEO CARD: Intel HD 3000 or higher

PIXEL SHADER: 3.0

VERTEX SHADER: 3.0.

VALORANT System Requirements (Preferred)

CPU: Core i5-4460

RAM: 4 GB

OS: Windows 7/8/10 64-bit

VIDEO CARD: GTX 1050 Ti

PIXEL SHADER: 5.1

VERTEX SHADER: 5.1

DEDICATED VIDEO RAM: 4096 MB.

Valorant Download Size

The file size for Valorant is only 8 GB. While this may come as a shock to many, Riot Games has previously mentioned that they want to 'prioritise' smaller file size for swift downloads all around the world. You can download the Riot Games client here

However, you would still require a Valorant Beta key in order to download Valorant.

Valorant Release Date

While there is official news on when Valorant will be released, it is expected to be out by summer of 2020.

It is highly unlikely for India, though, to have a server of its own during the first few months of the game.