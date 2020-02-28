How to earn exclusive rewards from "Charge It Up event" in Free Fire

Charge It Up event is now live

The latest update of Free Fire featuring Kalahari Map, training mode and a new character called Steffie is now live. Apart from the new patch update, Garena has also introduced a new "Charge It Up" event in the game that will allow players to earn exclusive rewards. Players can get their hands on new Surfboard, Parachute skin, and royale vouchers.

Players can access the “Charge It Up” event page by selecting the option for the same on the home screen. Players need to use the skulls to charge up the bar that is displayed on the event page. The higher the bar reaches, the more rewards you can earn. Players can earn skulls from the login reward calendar that is currently up and running in the game. Other than the login rewards, skulls can also be earned by simply playing the game of Free Fire.

Here are the tasks that are required to earn skulls in the game-

Login 1 day: Yellow Skull

Play 1 match: Mutated Skull

Play 3 matches: Mutated Skull

Play 6 matches: Mutated Skull

Mutated Skull is used for charging up whereas Yellow Skull is used in spinning for rewards. The rewards that can be earned by charging up the Skull Burner are as follows-

Skull Burner Bar

30% charged: Weapon Royale Voucher

50% charged: Diamond Royale Voucher

100% charged: Wasteland Frontier Parachute

The event will last until March 6, giving players enough time to complete all the missions.