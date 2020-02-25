Free Fire: Maintenance for OB20 update to take place on 25 February

Free Fire OB20 Update

Garena Free Fire is all set to roll out the much-awaited version OB20 update on 25 February. The game servers will be undergoing a maintenance break on that day for a few hours.

The announcement was made via an official Facebook post by Garena Free Fire. During the maintenance break, no one will be able to enter the game, and the update will be rolled out after the maintenance break is over.

Here's a glimpse of the important details:

Free Fire OB20 maintenance break details

The upcoming Free Fire OB20 update will bring the new Kalahari Map along with a Training Ground Map where the players can carry out their practice sessions and try out the weapons. The update will also add a new character Steffie.

The players can try out all the new features by updating the game after the maintenance break.

Start time: 9:30 am IST (GMT +5:30) on 25 February 2020

End time: 4:30 pm IST (GMT +5.30) on 25 February 2020

Free Fire OB20 Update Maintenance Break

The size of the update for Android and iOS has not been revealed yet, but the patch notes have been released officially. Click here to know about all the features and modes coming to the game in the OB20 update.