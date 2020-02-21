Free Fire: Garena is likely to remove Purgatory Map in the next OB20 update

The much-awaited OB20 update of Free Fire is set to be released on February 25, and the officials have also announced the patch notes for it as well. The new update will bring some significant changes into the game which includes a bunch of new features, new Kalahari map and various adjustments in weapon stats.

In addition to the patch notes, some recent leaks also suggest that Garena is going to remove Purgatory map from the Free Fire matchmaking section. A popular YouTube channel "Free Fire Gamer's Zone" claimed in its recent video that the developers would exclude the Purgatory map from the map selection on 28 February.

As we all know, the latest update of Free Fire will arrive on 25 February, and the officials will release the new Kalahari map into the game servers on 28 February 2020. According to the data miner, the Kalahari is the perfect replacement for the Purgatory Map as there are a lot of new spots, features are injected into the revamped version.

Moreover, the second reason behind the discharge of this map is the game size. With three active maps, training island and various game modes, the size of the game will hit the mark of 2 Gigabytes, which is a significant issue for the low-end device holder to experience lag-free gameplay. To make a perfect balance, Garena has decided to remove Purgatory Map.

P urgatory Map

Although the information is not confirmed yet, some leaks have also revealed that Purgatory Map will be available in the game only in rush time, i.e. Monday (6 PM to 10 PM). In order to play this map, users will be required to download additional resource files for this map.

