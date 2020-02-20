Free Fire: Garena announces Free Fire OB20 official patch notes

Garena Free Fire

The Valentine's Party Event was a massive success for the Free Fire developers as a lot of players took benefits from the event. After the Valentine's Event, Garena is now preparing themselves to push the next patch update of Free Fire. Regarding this, the officials have announced the official patch notes of the OB20 Update of Free Fire on Facebook.

For the past few days, a bunch of leaks were appearing on the web, which were giving out information about the new content coming into the next update.

Finally, the wait is now over and here we have the list of complete patch notes of Free Fire's OB20 update.

Along with this, Garena has also confirmed that the officials will soon reveal the release date of Free Fire's next patch update.

Free Fire OB20 Update Official Patch Notes

New Features:

Kalahari map will be released into the game after the arrival of the OB20 patch.

New map: Training Grounds - Test out all weapons and cool features before going into the game

New character: Steffie - A graffiti connoisseur who is helpful in team fights

New equipment: Inhaler & Electric Surfboard - Heal and move swiftly!

Friend list - New UI and you can block friend requests

New setting - Automatically swap weapons when low on ammo and automatically scale mini-map as the game progresses

Improvements:

Amendments made in AN94 weapon stats.

XM8 weapon also received various changes.

Players can mute selected teammates in voice chat

Sprinting will no longer be affected by active skills (e.g., Alok's skill)

TDM Changes :

All item presets provide armor and helmet

New weapons added into the selection pool

Added airdrop in the map - up to 10 airdrops in each match

Added new respawn points in each play zone

All the above patch notes have been sourced from the official Garena Free Fire Facebook page.