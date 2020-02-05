Free Fire: Valentines Party Event reward leaks; Here are the complete details of the event

Free Fire

Valentines Week is about to begin and to celebrate this occasion, Garena has decided to introduce Valentine Party Event in the Free Fire. The event is reportedly to start after the release of the OB20 update and it will feature a bunch of fantastic rewards that resemble the valentine theme.

Whenever a new Season arrives in Free Fire, the developers always give some unique gifts to its players, and this time, players can grab 2 Jackets marked Season 15 on it. Here's a glimpse at those Jackets:

Jackets

Looking back to the further details of Free Fire's Valentine event, it will bring a lot of exclusive rewards to the game which includes, brand new weapon skins, rare Valentine outfit, event lobby theme, and more.

Valentine Party Event Reward Leaks

In the upcoming special week, players can spot two new rare Valentine dresses, which comes with both Male and Female characters. Furthermore, the unique thing about this reward is players can claim both the outfits at the same time. This time, there are no restrictions applied to the rewards limit. Here's the leaked image:

Outfit set

New Valentine Teddy

The upcoming addition Valentine Teddy is titled as "Urso Do Amor" in the game. This stuffed toy was spotted by a lot of users in the advance test servers Besides this, this teddy will also mine diamonds and give it to the players, which is another major characteristic of it.

Teddy

AWM & AK Skin

For this Valentine, Garena is going to inject two new skins of popular weapons AWM & AK, which will represent the Valentine theme. This weapon finish comes with two individual hearts graffiti on their body, followed by a pink color on its stock as a symbol of love. Moreover, it's also confirmed that players can get both the firearm skins in the middle of Valentine Week

Weapon Skin

The upcoming OB20 version of Free is going to be an exclusive update for its players, and it is expected to release on 13th February. However, an official confirmation is still pending regarding all the above information.