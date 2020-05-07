How To Enable Canted Sight In PUBG Mobile 0.18.0

Enable Canted Sight In PUBG Mobile

A brand new feature 'canted sight' has made its way into PUBG Mobile after its latest 0.18.0 update. Players had been eagerly awaiting the aforementioned feature ever since it was released in the Chinese version of the game.

Courtesy the aforementioned aspect, players will find it much easier to switch between various scopes, ranging from red dot sight to 6x scope. In this article, we have discussed how to enable canted sight in PUBG Mobile and how to optimally utilize it.

With the launch of the canted sight feature, players can now easily swap between different scopes without worrying about major button clicks. To enable canted sight in PUBG Mobile, you just need to follow the steps given below.

#1 Open Setting tab on PUBG Mobile.

#2 Go to the Basic Settings of Game.

#3 You will find a new setting named as Canted Sight Button

#4 You will need to switch this setting to 'Tap To Switch Scope'.

How to best use Canted Sight in PUBG Mobile

With the addition of the canted sight feature, it will now be much easier to switch scopes. Players in the game can now easily adjust the scope while shooting at enemies, who are at different distances.

For instance, if a player is nearby, you can easily knock him with a short-range scope like a red dot or holographic sight. However, if another player is shooting at you from a considerable distance, you can also take him down by shifting to the 4x or 6x scope, with just one tap.

There is also another feature added on 'Scope Settings' where players can change the colors of the crosshair present on the Canted Sight in PUBG Mobile. It will help players adapt to the new addition more comfortably.

