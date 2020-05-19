How to fly planes in GTA 5 PC

Planes in GTA 5

Aircrafts made a triumphant return to GTA 5 in 2013 after being a glaring omission from GTA 4. One of the most calming and joyful experiences in the chaotic and rage-filled city of Los Santos is flying an airplane.

Los Santos is a huge map and is perhaps one of the biggest in any open-world game. It also set the standard for upcoming open-world games, for years. Aircrafts are both a great escape from the missions and also a great, quick way of traversing through the vast expanse of the map.

One of the quickest ways to reach your mission destination in GTA 5 is flying a Helicopter as they are much more maneuverable than a fighter jet or a luxury liner. Flying a Helicopter from Point A to Point B is extremely quick and efficient as landing a full-sized jet in a small Downtown street can be extremely difficult.

Trevor's Sandy Shores Airfield

How to Get Planes in GTA 5

Method 1: Buying them off the game's market

As the game doesn't make this explicitly obvious, the game has an in-game market. This can be accessed through the Phone available to all 3 characters. Access the Phone from either pressing the "T" key or "Backspace". (Check Controls for Phone Menu Control". Go to elitastravel.com from the phone's main menu. Select your desired aircraft.

elitastravel.com in GTA 5's Phone

Note: You can only buy airplanes and helicopters after you buy a private Hangar or a Helipad. You are given an Airplane Hangar soon after you complete Trevor's Mission in the airfield where you attack the O'Neil brothers and take over their hangar.

Method 2: Stealing Aircrafts from Fort Zancudo

Fort Zancudo in GTA 5

Note that this will be extremely difficult and also represents the riskiest method of acquiring an aircraft. Fort Zancudo is the military airbase in Los Santos and entering the base will automatically give you a 5-Star Wanted Level, with both the police and military attacking you almost instantly.

If you manage to survive and get one of the fighter jets or Apache helicopters, you've been lucky. At least, until you're shot down by the multiple fighter jets the military will send your way. But, you'll get to enjoy at least 5 minutes in an attack helicopter or a fighter jet.

