PUBG Mobile: Top 3 processors to play the game

Best processors to play PUBG Mobile

Mobile gaming has come a long way since basic Platformers and Angry Birds, with fully fledged battle royales that can support 100 players in a single lobby, becoming the norm these days. Major games like PUBG Mobile have intricate game-play systems, realistic graphics and other features that get players hooked onto the game instantly.

Computing all of that and maintaining a stable game-play experience requires robust and reliable hardware. A key component in playing games like PUBG Mobile are processors.

Much like processors in PCs and Consoles, Mobile phones need to have great processors to maintain the stability of the game and ensure that the user does not experience lag or even game crashes. The crashing and slow running of the game can be a result of an inadequate processor.

Also Read: GTA 5 Authentication Error Fix

The top 3 processors to play PUBG Mobile

#3 Mediatek Helio p90

Mediatek Helio p90

Released towards the end of 2019, the Mediatek Helio p90 is an exciting new piece of technology that is available in a lot of mid to high-range smartphones. With impressive battery efficiency, advanced AI systems and a significantly fast CPU, the Mediatek Helio p90 is one of the best processors for playing games like PUBG Mobile.

Key areas in which the Mediatek Helio p90 shines in:

Battery Efficiency

Faster AI Processing

Remarkable Imaging Capabilities

Adequate Connectivity Options

List of phones with Mediatek Helio p90:

Advertisement

Realme 6

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro

Nokia 2.2

Motrola One Macro

Oppo Reno 2Z

Maximum Performance Clocked: 2.2 GHz

#2 Qualcomm Snapdragon 845

Qualcomm Snapdragon 845

Also Read: PUBG Mobile Founder: Brendan Greene

Known as a pioneer in smartphone technology, Qualcomm has been known to deliver high quality products that are well received in the mobile gaming community. The Snapdragon 845 is no different. It boasts impressive CPU speeds and an efficient battery management system that is often not the case with such high-end processors.

The Snapdragon 845 comes with Adreno 630 visual processing sub-sytem that delivers improved graphics rendering and video processing as compared to previous generations. The AI Platform adds to the gaming experience as it efficiently manages background processes for smooth, uninterrupted performance.

The Qualcomm Quick Battery Charge 4+ boasts charging up to 50% of total battery in just 15 minutes, making it the perfect travel companion.

List of phones with Snapdragon 845:

Samsung Galaxy S9 & Galaxy S9 Plus

Sony Xperia XZ2 & XZ2 Compact

Xiaomi Mi 8

Samsung Galaxy Note 9

Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S

Razer Phone 2

Asus Zenfone 5Z

Sony Xperia XZ2 Premium

Maximum Speed Clocked: 2.8 GHz

#1 Qualcomm Snapdragon 865

Qualcomm Snapdragon 865

Also Read: Hardhat Call of Duty map in new update: Gameplay, hotspots and preview

The Qualcomm Snapdragon series of processors and mobile platforms are the most widely acknowledged processors and platforms in the smartphone world.

The Snapdragon 865 platform is an impressive piece of technology as it offers Desktop level gaming on a mobile phone, with GPU drivers that can be updated on mobile. In fact, this feature is the first of its kind and is specific to this processor.

With jaw-dropping multi-gigabit speeds of up to 7.5GB/s, the Snapdragon 865 is a formidable processor.

The CPU Qualcomm Kyro 585 CPU provides 25% faster performance compared to other CPUs in the same range and the Qualcomm Battery Check AI checks battery health to ensure better battery life.

Maximum Performance Clocked: 2.84 GHz

List of phones with Snapdragon 865: