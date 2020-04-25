How to get better in Fortnite - An all-encompassing guide for beginners to improve in Fortnite

How to get better at Fortnite - A Guide for beginners and intermediate players

If you are reading this, you have either just started playing Fortnite or have an ample amount of hours spent in-game. Either way, you are here to learn one thing: How to get better in Fortnite.

This guide will take you through some of the basic strategies that you can apply during your game-play to help you win more fights, take on opponents with ease, and bag that 'Victory Royale'.

1) Don't play to win, play to improve

Fortnite

Hear us out for a minute here. This tip may sound completely absurd, given the whole point of the game is to win. If your goal is only to win the game, you might be missing out on tons of experiences during gameplay.

Most inexperienced players who play only to win a game may end up making it into the last zone by hiding throughout the game. However, due to the lack of combat experience, shoddy aiming and rusty mechanics, they usually end up losing the fight.

2) Practice makes perfect

Fortnite

This tip is a rather simple one. Every pro player within the Fortnite community has hundreds of hours spent in creative lobbies, trying to perfect their builds, aiming, game mechanics and working on other aspects of their game.

You can benefit from this step too if you know what to exactly 'practice'. To do the same, observe your gameplays as your move forward, go into replay mode and look for mistakes you make, or bad decisions you took during the game that led to your loss. It may also be an editing error, where you edited the window at the wrong time, or you picked up a fight at the wrong time without checking your surroundings.

There are a ton of things that you could improve on, right from learning new building tricks to editing more tactically. It all takes the right amount of practice to become perfect.

Advertisement

If the question you ask yourself is how to get better in Fortnite? The answer is simple: Practice.

3) Adopt smart building, and avoid panic building

Fortnite

Another mistake most inexperienced players make is overbuilding or underbuilding. In both scenarios, they end up either barely making it through a fight or losing it entirely.

What most of us need to understand is that it is not about building excessively or sparingly. It is to find the right amount of balance while you place your builds.

So how should you approach the building element?

Like any other situation, approach a build fight strategically. Ensure you have the right amount of materials to take up a build fight in the first place. If you see yourself in a disadvantage of any sort - you may be low on health, you end up burning through nearly all your mats, or there is a third party approach, immediately disengage and move elsewhere to heal.

Don't try to fight opponents when you are on low health or without extra heals in your inventory to get you through the battles. Make sure you build all around you to cover every angle an enemy can take you from.

4) Choose a landing spot and stick with it

Fortnite

If you follow any Fortnite streamer - Tfue, Ninja, Bugha, Sway, etc., they all have one thing in common. They land at the same spot every single time, especially during tournaments and events.

Why should we limit ourselves to one spot?

In a casual game where you only play to have fun, it is understandable to land anywhere you feel like. However, when you are striving to get better in Fortnite, players need to understand it is pivotal to pick a landing spot around the map, and to stick with it.

Drop around the map in different areas to see which POI suits you best. The only way to find out which spot is best for you is to experiment. However, there are a few points to keep in mind while picking a landing place.

# 1: Ensure your landing spot isn't densely populated. If you are contested continuously by a horde of players every single game, your chances of surviving drop substantially.

# 2: Your landing spot has enough chest and weapon spawns for you to be well-equipped for the rest of the game. This does not only include weapons but 'healable' as well.

# 3: Make sure you spot has some form of mobility for you to move around the map. Water streams, boat or port-a-potty, teleports all count as mobility. No one wants to loot up only to end up being eliminated by the storm.

# 4: Alternatively, you could also check out 'Best Landing Spots guide' to find the right landing POI for you!

On a side note, ensure you are well-rested and stress-free when you are playing the game. A ton of lousy gameplay experiences are a reflection of an anxious mind. Set your worries aside and immerse into the gameplay to make the most of it.