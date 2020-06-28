PUBG Mobile: How to get free Silver Fragments in the game

PUBG Mobile provides various opportunities to the players through which they can earn free Silver Fragments.

Players can buy permanent outfits and weapon skins from the redeem section using Silver Fragments.

PUBG Mobile is known for its wide range of in-game currencies. There are so many in-game currencies, that the players sometimes confuse one with the other.

The game has a special free currency with which players can buy various in-game items. The currency is called Silver Fragments and is used to buy permanent outfits and weapon skins from the redeem section of the game.

Players can also use this currency to buy premium and classic scrap coupons. In this article, we have discussed how to get free silver fragments in PUBG Mobile.

#1 Opening Crates:

One of the easiest ways to get free silver fragments in PUBG Mobile is by opening crates. There are 3 major types of crates available in the game- Premium, Classic, and Supply Crates. Players can easily collect scrap coupons for these crates and combine them to create a Crate Coupon. On opening these types of crates, players can easily get up to 100 silver fragments.

#2 Reaching higher Tiers:

PUBG Mobile also rewards silver fragments in season end. The number of silver fragments is decided on the tier you achieve in the season. Players can get up to a maximum of 2000 Silver fragments on reaching Conqueror tier. Here is a list of the number of Silver Fragments players are rewarded at various tiers:

Bronze Tier: 200 Silver Fragments

Silver Tier: 400 Silver Fragments

Gold Tier: 600 Silver Fragments

Platinum Tier: 800 Silver Fragments

Diamond Tier: 1000 Silver Fragments

Crown Tier: 1300 Silver Fragments

Ace Tier: 1600 Silver Fragments

Conqueror Tier: 2000 Silver Fragments

#3 Purchasing With BP:

Players can head to the in-game shop to purchase Silver Fragments with BP coins. A total of 25 silver fragments can be purchased each day, at a cost of 5000 BP coins. It is also a great way to get free Silver Fragments in PUBG Mobile.

