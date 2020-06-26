PUBG Mobile: Best tricks to get free UC in Season 13

A look at some tricks to get free UC in Season 13 of PUBG Mobile.

UC can be used to buy Elite Royale Pass, weapons skins, and more in PUBG Mobile.

PUBG Mobile is one of those mobile games that provide players with a wide variety of in-game currencies. One of the most popular and most-wanted currency in PUBG Mobile is UC.

Players can use UC to buy various in-game items. These items include Elite Royale Pass, outfits, and weapon skins. A player can purchase UC from the in-game shop.

However, some players don't want to spend a lot of amount in the game and seek alternate options to get UC. In this article, we discuss the best tricks to get free UC in Season 13 of PUBG Mobile.

#1 Participating In Giveaways:

Many YouTubers conduct daily giveaways of UC, or even Elite Royale Passes on their channels. Players can sign up for giveaways on these channels.

If luck favors, you might win any of the giveaways and get free UC in your account. Otherwise, you can visit various Instagram pages that giveaway several in-game items.

#2 Play Tournaments Or Custom Rooms:

If you want to earn free UC by showcasing your skills, you can enter in various PUBG Mobile tournaments for free on Youtube. Just register yourself or your squad, and you can win free UC by winning these tournaments.

Many YouTubers make custom rooms, and the winners get free UC in their accounts. The amount of UC varies from channel to channel. You will face tough opponents when the amount of UC to be rewarded is high. This way, a player can test whether his skills are good enough or not.

#3 Bonus Challenge:

A very simple way to earn free UC in PUBG Mobile is by playing the Bonus Challenge. Bonus Challenge is PUBG Mobile's in-game tournament system through which players can earn Bonus Coins. These coins can then be used to redeem UC from the shop. Players can choose TDM Warehouse or Classic Erangel match to enter the Bonus Challenge and earn free UC.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for more updates on PUBG Mobile.