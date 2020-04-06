How to get free UC in PUBG Mobile: Tricks & ways to get free UC

UC Cash is the most craved commodity in PUBG Mobile.

It can be used to buy Elite Royale Pass, outfits, weapon skins and much more

Free UC in PUBG Mobile

PUBG Mobile is the highest-grossing mobile game in the world and has generated revenue amounting to more than $150 million. The game has two currencies, i.e. UC and BP. While the latter can be quickly earned for free by playing games, the former needs to be purchased by spending actual money.

The players can buy UC by spending the Google Play Credit or by paying directly through their bank accounts. The aforementioned currency can be used to buy the Elite Pass, outfits, vehicle skins and much more. Some of the players can't spend their money on the same so here the best ways to get PUBG Mobile UC for free.

Top 5 Ways to get Free UC in PUBG Mobile

It is illegal to use the hacks to earn UC or to win the matches. Thus, a list of the best legal ways to earn PUBG Mobile UC for free are stated below.

Earning from Apps

There are a lot of apps like Zupee Gold that give out Paytm cash for free. All one has to do is install the app and give answers to simple questions and the money won would automatically be credited in one's app wallet. Furthermore, it can be redeemed in one's Paytm account to pay for UC in PUBG Mobile.

Zupee Gold

Google Play Gift Cards

Some website or apps like appKarma reward the users with free Google Play Gift cards upon completing the task elucidated in the app. The players need to register themselves on the app and choose any of the tasks assigned and fulfill it to earn points. These points can be used to purchase Google Play Gift cards and can be further used to buy UC, without parting with any actual money.

appKarma

Online Surveys

Apps like Google Opinion Rewards offer free cash to users for filling out online surveys. The users need to answer some simple questions and the money would automatically get credited, based on the answers given. An extra tip to earn better through online surveys is to always read the questions carefully and answer accordingly.

Google Opinion Rewards

Elite Royale Pass

It is the best way to get UC in PUBG Mobile for free. Elite Royale Pass offers a total of 600 UC as RP mission rewards. The players need to buy the Elite Royale Pass just once and need to complete the RP missions. Elite Royale Pass costs 600 UC and the players can get the whole amount they paid to buy back the same easily.

Elite Royale Pass

Google Play Free Credit

Google Play Store sends out some free Google Play Credit to the users randomly, which in turn, could be used to buy UC. The players need to select the amount for which they want to purchase it, and the Google Play Credit amount will automatically be deducted from the payment. Thus, UC can be bought at a much cheaper rate.

Free Google Play Credit

