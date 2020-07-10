PUBG Mobile Lite: How to get free winner pass

Here's a quick guide on how to get a free winner pass in PUBG Mobile Lite.

Winner passes feature many outfits, vehicle skins and weapon skins for users.

Get free winner pass In PUBG Mobile Lite

PUBG Mobile Lite is the toned-down version of famous battle royale game, PUBG Mobile. It can easily run on low-end devices, even on those that have just 2GB RAM space. The game has become very famous due to the low requirements required to run it smoothly.

The game has its own version of the royale pass, known as winner pass, which features many rewards, including new outfits, vehicles, and weapon skins. In this article, we have discussed how to get a free winner pass in PUBG Mobile Lite.

How to get free winner pass in PUBG Mobile Lite

#1 Giveaways

Giveaways in PUBG Mobile Lite

A player looking for a free winner pass in PUBG Mobile Lite can take part in various giveaways. There are many YouTubers who conduct lots of giveaways on their channels, including for winner passes. You can easily take part in, and with some luck, easily win a winner pass for yourself. Also, many Instagram pages conduct regular giveaways. You can follow these pages and end up easily winning a free winner pass.

#2 Google Opinion Rewards

Advertisement

Google Opinion Rewards app

Google Opinion Rewards is a great app to earn some real cash and get a free winner pass for yourself in PUBG Mobile Lite. It has a very easy-to-use interface, and a user just needs to complete some regular surveys to get real cash in their Google account. You can earn up to 10 INR per survey. When you earn sufficient money, you can easily purchase a winner pass directly from your Google account that is connected with the game.

#3 Play tournaments or custom rooms

Custom rooms in PUBG Mobile Lite

If you have good skills, then you can earn yourself a winer pass by playing in tournaments or custom rooms. You can find various YouTube channels creating daily custom rooms, and the winner gets BC — or even winner passes — for themselves and their squads. Some of these custom rooms have free entry, and you can easily register yourself with your teammates and win.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for more updates on PUBG Mobile.

Also read: How to get free royale pass in PUBG Mobile Season 14