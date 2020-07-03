PUBG Mobile Lite: How to increase K/D ratio in the game

A Kill/Death ratio is a ratio between the total number of kills and overall deaths.

A look at some tips that can help you increase your K/D ratio in PUBG Mobile Lite.

Increase The K/D Ratio In PUBG Mobile Lite

PUBG Mobile Lite is the lighter version of PUBG Mobile and is considerably smaller in size. The game was specially designed for low-end devices so that players can experience the famous battle royale genre on their smartphones. In this article, we discuss how you can increase your K/D ratio in PUBG Mobile Lite.

Tips to increase the K/D Ratio in PUBG Mobile Lite

#1 Play Aggressively

PUBG Mobile Lite has a smaller map in comparison to that of PUBG Mobile. There are a few hot drop locations like Stadium, where most of the players prefer to jump. Hence, jumping at these places will help you get more kills per game and shoot up your K/D.

#2 Play with your regular squad

If you seriously want to increase your K/D ratio in the game, then you must avoid playing with random teammates. You should have a regular squad to maintain your K/D ratio. With your regular teammates, you have increased chances of taking down any squad easily with proper calls and cover.

#3 Getting better weapons first

PUBG Mobile Lite weapons have lower damage per hit. Hence, it gets difficult to eliminate enemies instantly in the game. It is recommended to always get good guns and armour for yourself before jumping into combats. It will surely help you get a high number of kills.

#4 Play strategically

In PUBG Mobile Lite, the playing area is really small. Hence, sometimes it may get difficult to find a decent cover and loot for your team. For this, try to play more strategically and let your enemies make mistakes. You must avoid rushing in open areas, as in that case, you will get exposed and have higher chances of getting killed.

#5 Good data connection

A poor data connection is likely to cause high pings and in-game lags. This would mean your communication with other teammates may break. A high ping also means that your shots will get registered in the server after a considerably longer time. Hence, your enemies may easily knock you down if you have a poor data connection.

