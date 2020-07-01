How to make a perfect squad in PUBG Mobile in 2020

Here some points to remember when building your squad in PUBG Mobile in 2020.

A well-managed roster can win any major game with good coordination.

How to make a perfect squad in PUBG Mobile in 2020

PUBG Mobile is a team game where all players have specific roles. The game has evolved so much that it has become a great eSports career choice in India, with many players getting into the growing competitive scenario in the country. PUBG Mobile has various in-game roles and elements which players need to master to win any match.

In this article, we have discussed how to make a perfect squad in PUBG Mobile in 2020.

Main roles

#1 IGL

An IGL is the most important part of a squad

The most important player of any squad in PUBG Mobile is its IGL, or In-Game Leader. As the name suggests, an IGL has to guide his team throughout the match. Some IGL's like aggressive gameplay, while take a good position in order to win matches. An IGL gives calls to teammates as to when to rotate into zones, which positions to hold and when to push onto an enemy squad.

#2 Entry assaulter or fragger

Advertisement

Assaulters help teams push forward

The entry assaulter is the key player of the team when pushing towards an enemy team. An entry assaulter must get an initial knock on the enemy team so that the team can close in on them and wipe them out easily. He/she also leads the teams when rushing onto a compound where the enemy team is present.

#3 Sniper or DMR specialist

A DMR completes any PUBG Mobile squad

A team in PUBG Mobile is incomplete without a good sniper or DMR specialist. A sniper can provide you great cover, as well as an upper hand in long-range fights. He/she is a player who has mastered single tap weapons in the game. A DMR also comes in handy to steal kills in mid and long-range battles. All sniper rifles and DMR's have higher single bullet damage than other weapons.

#4 Supporter

A support player is crucial for a variety of reasons

A supporter is a player who helps his team when they need good cover in different situations. He/she needs to be a good assaulter as well as a great decision-maker on the battlefield. The support can create paths for his/her team to get into a safe zone, without taking any major damage or casualties.

Side roles

#1 Scout

PUBG Mobile poster

A scout or explorer is a player who stays in front of his team and looks for a better position in the zone. Mostly, this duty is fulfilled by the IGL. But sometimes, other players also can scout and give calls to their teammates on where to do a third parties run or which compound is better to hold.

#2 Driver

A vehicle can be crucial in games

A driver is a player who has to carry his teammates to a safe zone without receiving major damage. Though, in today's competitive scenario, most players can travel in more than one vehicle. It helps them to make a good hardcover in the final zones of the game.

#3 IGL filter

An IGL filter is a player who filters out the IGL's calls. He/she can suggest to the IGL where they can rotate or where the next zone would be. An IGL filter needs to have a great game sense, as well as knowledge of all maps in PUBG Mobile.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for more updates on PUBG Mobile.

Also read: PUBG Mobile: Best ticks to fix lag issues in the game