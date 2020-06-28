PUBG Mobile: Best tricks to fix Lag issues

Many PUBG Mobile players complain of high ping and in-game lags regularly.

A look at some tricks that can help you fix the in-game lags and provide a smooth gaming experience.

Best Tricks To Fix Lag Issues

PUBG Mobile is one of the best battle royale games available on Google Play Store. The game has time and then broke several records in the battle royale genre. PUBG Mobile usually runs smooth on high-end devices. However, players face several lags while playing the game on devices with lesser RAM. In this article, we have discussed the best tricks to fix lags in PUBG Mobile.

#1 Stable Data Connection:

A stable data connection is very necessary to run PUBG Mobile without any major lags. With a decent data connection, the smartphone will get lower ping, and hence the game will lag less.

If you have a bad data connection, there are major chances of your ping spiking to higher rates whenever enemies come in close proximity. With high ping, your smartphone will start to lag, and you the enemy squads will easily eliminate you.

#2 Smartphone Overheating:

Some users prefer to play PUBG Mobile under direct sunlight. It can overheat your smartphone and cause lags.

Various smartphone users also play games while charging their smartphones. It is also a major cause of lag as your smartphone emits heat during charging. Always try to avoid direct sunlight and charging your smartphone while playing games to avoid lag issues in PUBG Mobile.

#3 Background Apps:

Many applications keep running in your smartphone's background.These apps use your smartphone's RAM, and causes the game to lag.

These apps also use your data connection while running in the background and cause ping issues in the game. Hence, whenever you open your game, close all the other running applications to avoid any chances of lag while playing PUBG Mobile.

