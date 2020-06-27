PUBG Mobile: Best tips to avoid device heating

A quick look at the best tips to avoid mobile heating when playing PUBG Mobile.

The device heating up gives rises to lag in the game, and ruins your playing experience.

Best tips to avoid mobile heating

PUBG Mobile has become a big craze among young mobile gamers across the globe. While the game runs smoothly on any smartphone, there have been instances of the device getting heated, which in turn sees the game face a lot of lag. There are various reasons for smartphone heating, and in this article, we have discussed the best tips to avoid heating while playing PUBG Mobile.

Best tips to avoid the device heating when playing PUBG Mobile:

#1 Avoid third-party apps

Best tips to avoid mobile heating

There are many applications available on app stores claiming to be able to cool down your smartphones. These apps will only use your smartphone's RAM and ROM, and make your smartphone lag more. So, always avoid installing these kinds of applications on your mobile phone.

#2 Playing under direct sunlight

A player should avoid playing PUBG Mobile, or any game for that matter, under direct sunlight. When you are under the sun and playing PUBG Mobile, your smartphone tends to overheat. Exposure to sun rays will automatically raise the smartphone's temperature, and your game will start to lag more.

#3 Removing smartphone cover

Best tips to avoid mobile heating

If your smartphone is getting heated up and you have a back cover on it, try to remove the same. You will see that the smartphone temperature will drop in a few minutes, as the cover tends to absorb heat. Hence, avoid any hardshell cases on your smartphones to avoid overheating when playing PUBG Mobile.

#4 Clearing background apps

Best tips to avoid mobile heating

Before opening the game, always clear the apps running in your smartphone's background. It is one of the most-effective ways to get a lower ping and less heat. Many times, these background apps start using smartphone resources, which gives rise to stutters in your game and eventually, the phone starts to heat up.

#5 Playing while charging

Many players play PUBG Mobile while charging their smartphones. They should avoid doing this as it damages their battery and overheats the smartphone. Due to the heat transmission while charging, many users face a lot of lag as well. Always play the game without connecting the charger to it, which will reduce chances of lag in your game.

