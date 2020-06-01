How to master DMR's in PUBG Mobile: A detailed guide

Master DMR's In PUBG Mobile

PUBG Mobile has become popular among gamers for its real-life inspired guns. All the guns available in PUBG Mobile perform different roles from assaulting to sniping.

One of the best weapon categories in PUBG Mobile is DMR that comprises Mini14, SKS, and much more. These guns come with a decent fire rate and have good damage per hit. In this article, we discuss about mastering DMRs in PUBG Mobile.

DMRs in PUBG Mobile:

DMR stands for Designated Marksman Rifles. These weapons are a combination of Assualt Rifles and Sniper Rifles.

In PUBG Mobile, DMRs are the only weapons after Sniper Rifles that can be equipped with an 8x scope. DMRs help players spot opponents situated at a distance and dish out some significant damage to them. There are currently six DMRs available in PUBG Mobile. They are as follows:

Mini14: 5.56mm SKS: 7.62mm SLR: 7.62mm QBU: 5.56mm VSS: 9mm MK14: 7.62mm

How to master DMRs in PUBG Mobile?

#1 Tap Precisely:

A good DMR user in PUBG Mobile has a very precise aim.

In PUBG Mobile, most of the DMR's are single tap weapons. So, a player should train himself/herself enough so that he/she can connect most of the taps or shots on to an opponent's body.

All DMRs can inflict significant damage and can knock or kill enemies in 3-4 hits. A player must spend time in the training room practicing DMRs. These weapons are particularly helpful in maps like Miramar where oppnents can be easily spotted.

#2 Tap Quickly:

DMRs require quick tapping skills and are very handy weapons in eliminating opponents.

Players can head to the training room to practice various drills available online to perfect their single-tap skills.

These weapons are very helpful in the competitive scenario of PUBG Mobile as well. In the last zone fights, players can easily steal other players' kills and get more points for themselves.

#3 Choose the correct DMR:

The third point about DMRs is about choosing the correct DMR weapon.

Out of all DMRs in PUBG Mobile, Mini14 (QBU in Sanhok) has the least amount of recoil as compared to other DMR's in the game. But the most powerful DMR in PUBG Mobile is MK14, which comes with 7.62 mm ammunition.

This weapon is the most-feared weapon among all PUBG Mobile players. The weapon can be converted into an Assault Rifle as it has both single and automatic fire mode.

So, whenever it comes to choosing Mini14 and MK14 among other DMRs. always prefer these two weapons over other DMRs in the game.

