How to play Fortnite Season 3 on Xbox?

Fortnite is one of the fastest growing and most popular games across platforms.

In this article, we will walk you through all the steps that you need to follow in order to play the game on your Xbox.

Credit: amazon.com

It’s safe to say that Fortnite is one of the fastest growing and most popular games across platforms. The game, after its recent mobile release, is now available to play on every device that you can think of!

What sets Fortnite apart from other first-person shooting games that are available across devices (read: PUBG, Activision’s Call of Duty) is that you can play from the same IDon each device!

What this means is that if you log into your Epic Games ID on all your devices, you can play at home on your console or PC, and then continue your progress on your mobile device when on the move!

While this is a pretty simple feature to provide, most gamers will vouch for how easy this makes their lives. Most people remember the last time they lost out on the daily event rewards and other log-in bonuses just because they had to travel, or had their consoles or PCs sent for repair. Well, for Fortnite, you don’t need to worry about that!

Can you play Fortnite on Xbox?

Well, of course. There are certain basic steps through that you can follow to get the game running on your Xbox, and in this article we will walk through all of them:

Credit: polygon.com

1. Turn on your Xbox. That is the most important step, in this process. Next, make sure that your console is connected to the internet and you are logged onto your Xbox live account. You know, the basics.

2. Press the RB button, and navigate all the way to the Store tab, from your Xbox dashboard.

Credit: lifewire.com

3. Here, type Fortnite in the search bar on the very top of your screen. This will show you a bunch of downloadable bundles and other Fortnite content. You should press the one which is free. The free version shows up first, generally.

Credit: lifewire.com

4. Clicking on it should begin the free download of the game. You can track its progress, or walk around your house, or even go for a snack or two. Find something to do while the download completes.

Once it finishes and installs, you are done! The game should show up in on the My apps and Games screen on your dashboard. Of course, to actually play the game you will have to create an Epic Games id.

To do this, select the sign up options that shows up on the bottom of the screen when you click on Fortnite. Here, you will have to fill in basic details such as date of birth and email ID, and accept their conditions of terms and use.

This should be easy, and quick, and once this step is completed, you are done! Enjoy the game on all your devices, or just stay cooped up in front of your Xbox for hours together. To each his own.

Credit: wccftech.com

So well, the next time somebody asks you the question, "Can you play Fortnite on Xbox?", you know what to tell them. You tell them that it is indeed possible!