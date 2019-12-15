How to play Free Fire on PC or laptop

Free Fire is available for PC

Garena’s Free Fire is one of the most played mobile games at the current moment. The game is constantly competing with PUBG Mobile and Fortnite for the top spot in the battle Royale genre.

Apart from attracting a number of gamers, the game also has a huge streaming community. TotalGaming and TypicalTard are few of the streaming platforms that have made a huge name just by streaming Free Fire.

Although Free Fire is a mobile game and gamers can stream it from the mobile, streaming for long hours from mobile is a very difficult task. This is the reason many streamers prefer a PC or Laptop for streaming instead of a mobile device.

If gamers are keen on playing Free Fire on PC or Laptop, several emulators are available online that can run the game successfully. Although the game doesn't require a top tier PC or Laptop for playing, it still needs a decent setup. The minimum PC requirements for the game are as follows -

Minimum requirements

OS: Window 7,8,10, 64bit

CPU: Core i3 2.4GHz

RAM: 4GB

GPUI: Intel HD Graphics 4000

HDD: 4GB

Recommended setup

OS: Window 7,8,10, 64bit

CPU: Core i5 2.8GHz

RAM: 8GB

GPU: NVIDIA Geforce GTX 660

HDD: 4GB

You can download Free Fire by simply heading over to Garena’s official website. Download the Free Fire setup and then open the setup to start the installation. After the installation ends, open Garena’s Free Fire app and enjoy the game.

Other alternatives include the GameLoop emulator and BlueStacks. GameLoop is one of the most popular emulators right now for running mobile games on PC. Apart from Free Fire, it can also run PUBG Mobile and COD Mobile.

The emulator can be downloaded from GameLoop’s official website. Blue Stack is another option and similar to GameLoop, it can run most of the mobile applications on PC.