Free Fire on PC without Bluestacks

Free Fire is one of the fastest growing titles in the mobile gaming community. To keep the game exciting and enjoyable, Garena pushes out timely updates and adds various in-game events as well. Even in these tough lockdown days, the developers are engaged in serving content additions to the players.

We are all aware of the fact that one can play Android games like Free Fire on PC as well. One needs to download and install an Android emulator on their systems. By doing this, they can emulate mobile games and can easily play on the Windows platform.

However, desktops or laptops with lower specification fail to meet the minimum system requiremens of the software. In this case, picking emulators to play mobile games is not a wise decision.

Therefore, Sportskeeda has come with a great method to play Free Fire on Windows PC without installing emulators like Bluestacks.

How to play Free Fire on PC without Bluestacks?

To play Free Fire on PC, Prime OS is one of the best Android operating systems one can use. The primary function of Prime OS is also the same as the Android emulators. But, there are some additional benefits of using this OS, which we will discuss later in this article.

Prime OS

Here are the steps to Install Prime OS:

Download Prime OS from their official website

Install the setup file in the system hard drive.

Reboot the system and select Prime OS between two of the installed operating systems.

The OS will take some time to configure the settings the first time.

After the successful installation, login to your Google Play account and install Free Fire from the Playstore app.

Benefits of installing Android OS on PC

As mentioned before, there are several advantages of using a separate Android operating system rather than running an Emulator on the Windows platform. Here are some of the benefits which are offered by Prime OS.