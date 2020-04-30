How to play Ludo King online with friends

Play Ludo King Online with Friends

Ludo King online is a board game which can be played with family and friends. To play Ludo King online, you have to download and install it on your smartphone. The game involves 2 to 4 players and you have the option of playing the game against the computer, against your friends or even against people from around the world.

The objective of Ludo King online is pretty straightforward. Each player gets four tokens and these tokens must complete a full round of the board and then make it to the finish line.

Steps to Play Ludo King Online with Friends

Ludo King Online Interface Homescreen

To play Ludo King online, you have to download Ludo King on your smartphone. The simple steps to connect to any of your friends are:

Connect to Social Media platforms like Facebook, Google Mail, or Twitter. Click on "Play with Multiplayer" on the home screen. Select the number of tokens (2 or 4 players). Select the total coins that need to be contributed to a match. Invite your friends from the 'Buddy List' or 'Social Media List' or share the 'Generated Team Code' for the match. Wait for their acceptance and click 'Play.' Voila! You are done! Play and Enjoy.

Ludo King Online with Friends: Rules and Regulations

Selecting a room in Ludo King Online

In Ludo King for PC, each player has to roll a six-sided dice and the tokens can only move out of their home by landing a six. If another player’s token lands on the same square as yours and the token is not on one of the protected squares, then your token will automatically be sent back to the initial point. If you are to get out of your home, then you have to roll a six again.

About Ludo King

The Developers of the Ludo King Online

Gametion Technologies Private Limited developed Ludo King Online in July 2016. The game allows you to play in Multiplayer mode (across the world), Private Multiplayer mode (with friends and family) and against the Computer.