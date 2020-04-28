How to play PUBG Mobile on PC for free without an Emulator?

PUBG Mobile on PC

PUBG Mobile is one of the fastest-growing titles among mobile games. Even when it comes to PC gamers, the game has attracted a large number of players by releasing an official emulator to play the game. Even without using an emulator, there are several methods available to play the game on PC.

In this article we have explained the most popular ways used to play PUBG Mobile on PC apart from using the Emulator.

Steps to play PUBG Mobile on PC without using Emulator:

#1 Download and Install APowerSoft in your PC/Laptop to mirror your phone.

#2 Enable USB Debugging in your device by navigating to phone settings.

#3 Download APowerMirror app from Google Play store in your Android device.

#4 Connect both ends of the USB data cable to phone and PC respectively.

#5 Mirror the screen and open PUBG Mobile game on the PC.

#6 Configure all the Keymap settings, and the game is ready to play.

The readers can also watch the video embedded below, to understand and execute all the steps correctly.

After following this method, players with low spec systems can play the game smoothly and will not experience any lag and stutter issues during gameplay.

PUBG Mobile is the official mobile variant of the famous battle royale game 'Player's Unknown Battlegrounds'. On an island of 100 players, the primary objective of every player is to survive till the end by taking down all their opponents. Where everyone is seeking survival in the match, it is also essential to observe the shrinking Playzone, which also delivers damage to players when they are outside the range.

The game is developed with Unreal Engine 4, featuring the HD graphics and 3D sound to provide the best gaming experience. Ranging from a variety of maps, there are several modes available in the game for players to showcase their skills. Moreover PUBG Mobile is a massively popular multiplayer game in which one can play with their friends and can use the voice chat feature as well to communicate with their squad members.