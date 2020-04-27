PUBG Royale Pass: 5 features to Expect in PUBG Mobile Season 13

PUBG Mobile Season 13 Rewards

Season 12 of PUBG Mobile is currently on, and most players are eagerly waiting for the next season to arrive. The release date of PUBG Mobile Season 13 is expected to be 12 May. However, no official time has not been announced yet. More than the date of the release of Season 12 of PUBG Mobile, people are interested in the new features that the next season is coming up with. So, let's look at the five features to expect in PUBG Mobile Season 13.

PUBG Mobile Season 13 Royale Pass: 5 Expected Features

As most gamers already know, 'Ghost Gaming' is one of the channels which release updates and leak dates before the official announcements. As per 'Ghost Gaming', the new season PUBG Mobile Season 13 Royale Pass will bring the following features.

#1 Unique Headgears and Sets

Headgear and Sets

As per the leaks, the new season PUBG Mobile Season 13 will bring a lot of new sets like Army Men set, Fire Ranger set, Nebula Hero set, and Puppet Agent. Other sets which are expected to be there in season 13 are Puppet Agent set standard, primary, and Rock' n' Roll set. Along with the sets, there is news regarding the new headgears. As per the rumors, upper helmets expected in Season 13 are Fire Ranger, Nebula Hero, and Captain Hawk headgears.

#2 Characters

Characters in PUBG Mobile

It's not just sets and helmets that are arriving next season. As per the videos from Ghost Gaming, the upcoming season will also bring unique and exciting characters like Captain Hawk, Fire Ranger, and Nebula Hero. However, no official statement has not been released so far.

#3 New titles

Titles in PUBG Mobile

The most exciting things about the rumors are the new titles. As per the leaks, there will be new titles of tiers like Ace, Conqueror, and original name tags. There are already so many titles and labels, but, the latest additions always add excitement to the game.

#4 Weapons and weapon skins

Season 13 might bring new AUG skin

The next season of PUBG Mobile will bring a new set of weapons and skins. As per the leaks, the expected weapons which are going to be in the PUBG Mobile Season 13 are Rock' n' Roll AUG, Season 13 AUG, Toy Alliance Vector, P92, and Captain Hawk Smoke Grenade.

#5 Post season prizes

Post-Season Rewards in PUBG Mobile

The players who are at 'Ace' or 'Conqueror' level gets the title and prizes for their achievements in the previous season. Same will be followed in PUBG Mobile Season 13 where there will be some new post-season rewards like Season-13 outfit, Ace Parachute, Pineapple Price ornament, and Graffiti Tag pan.

