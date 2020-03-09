PUBG Mobile: List of Royale Pass Season 12 elite pass exclusive rewards

PUBG Mobile Royale Pass: 2gether We Play

PUBG Mobile Royale Pass Season 12: 2gether We Play has been released, and it has come with many exclusive rewards. Royale Pass Season 12 is based on the PUBG Mobile 2nd Anniversary theme, and the players can upgrade their Royale Pass to Elite Upgrade or Elite Upgrade Plus pass to unlock elite missions and rewards.

List of Season 12 Elite Pass RP Rewards

PUBG Mobile Season 12 Rewards

Wasteland Soldier Set: Unlocks at RP 1

Unlocks at RP 1 Wasteland Soldier Headgear: Unlocks at RP 5

Unlocks at RP 5 Mr Unicorn Ornament: Unlocks at RP 20

Unlocks at RP 20 Cupid Helmet: Unlocks at RP 25

Unlocks at RP 25 Anniversary Celebration Dacia: Unlocks at RP 30

Unlocks at RP 30 2nd Anniversary Collector's Crate: Unlocks at RP 32, 52, 62, 65, 72, 85 and 95

Unlocks at RP 32, 52, 62, 65, 72, 85 and 95 Twist: Unlocks at RP 35

Unlocks at RP 35 Anniversary Celebration Finish: Unlocks at RP 40

Unlocks at RP 40 Royale Pass Avatar Frame (Season 12): Unlocks at RP 45

Unlocks at RP 45 Foxy Maiden Set: Unlocks at RP 50

Unlocks at RP 50 Hardened Veteran: Unlocks at RP 55

Unlocks at RP 55 Mr Woof Grenade: Unlocks at RP 60

Unlocks at RP 60 Lion's Majesty-Pan: Unlocks at RP 70

Unlocks at RP 70 Anniversary Revelry Avatar (Season 12): Unlocks at RP 75

Unlocks at RP 75 Battlefield Geek Backpack: Unlocks at RP 80

Unlocks at RP 80 Anniversary Celebration- PP-19 Bizon: Unlocks at RP 90

Unlocks at RP 90 Hardened Veteran Set and Phantom Catgirl Set: Unlocks at RP 100

The players will have to complete challenge missions and daily missions to gain RP and unlock the above 2nd Anniversary Elite Royale Pass Rewards.