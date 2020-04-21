PUBG Mobile: How to reach 'Conqueror' in any season?

How to Reach Conqueror in Any Season?

Rank push to 'Ace' and 'Conqueror' is one of the oldest trends in PUBG Mobile. To achieve the same in any season, and to get the title of "Season X Conqueror" is a fascination for most players. Each season begins with the Platinum or Silver-tier, till one goes on to achieve the last tier called 'Ace' or 'Conqueror'.

All the tiers like Platinum, Diamond, Crown, and Ace can be achieved by having good rating points. However, for the 'Conqueror' tier in any season, one needs to be in the top 500 rankings in the server of a region.

Steps to reach 'Conqueror' in any season

.

A Conqueror title in PUBG Mobile

The road to 'Conqueror' in PUBG is not an easy one. One has to survive, as well as win matches to reach the top 500. The top 500 players usually have an excellent Kill Ratio and Survival Time. But, maintaining one's spot in the top 500 is a tricky proposition. There are fluctuations in the top 500 rankings of regions around the world. The simple mantra for maintaining one's rank in the top 500 is to play the game daily.

Here are some few tips to achieve the 'Conqueror' tier in any season, with ease. It surely will take some time, but staying patient and following the below-mentioned rules are essential in this respect:

#1 Change your game style to play safer, and focus more on survival

.

Survival in PUBG Mobile

Until you reach the Diamond tier, you have to play rush gameplay. Collect as many 'kills' as you can. Once you reach the Diamond-I or Crown, you have to play safe though.

Advertisement

Never drop in Pochinki, Georgopol/Military base, and Yasnaya Polyana, but don't fall in isolated buildings either. You may see YouTubers dropping in hot drop locations, but those are professional players who want to have some fun.

Most of us don't have the same in-game skills and reflexes as pro players have. Therefore, a better strategy would be to land in safer places like Georgopol City, Rozhok, or Mytla, and then move forward in the game.

#2 Time of play, and Map

.

Time of play and map are essential aspects in rank push.

The time of play in PUBG is one secret tip that most of the users are not aware of. Although, you can play PUBG at any time of day, but as far as the rank push to Conqueror is concerned, the best time to play the game is between 5 AM to 10 AM. Why? Because the players who are in the lobby during this time are mostly amateurs.

The choice of map is also an important one. In the Miramar map, more than 70% of players are Noob and Bots. If you the play Miramar map with your team in the morning, then there is a high possibility for your team to get a chicken dinner. That is the reason players like Novaking, Spike, and PH Ranjit (who are in the top 100 of Asia region) mostly prefer playing at mid-night between 2 AM and 6 AM.

#3 Shift to Claw Controls

.

Four-Finger Claw Setup

The claw usage in PUBG is a critical point which most players seem to ignore. One attribute similar among pro players like Scout, Mortal, Novaking, Snax, and Spike is their immaculate utilisation of claw controls. Using claw is always beneficial in close-combats.

Using only the thumb, you cannot jump, shoot, move, and scope at the same time. But, with four finger claw, you can quickly jump, look around, scope, and fire. The player who masters this technique always has the edge over others. So, to be one of them, you must start claw setup and start practising.

#4 Importance of Vehicles

.

Vehicles in PUBG Mobile

Always try to use a closed UAZ because it is one of the safest vehicles in PUBG Mobile. The controls of a UAZ are also straight-forward and stable. Since the car is closed from all sides, it blocks out most of the bullets coming at you.

Along with the UAZ, one must know the importance of a Dacia. Dacia also protects you from enemy bullets, but sometimes it is difficult to control the vehicle in places like Ruins on the Erangel map.

Avoid using the Buggy as it is an uncovered vehicle, and its tires roll very poorly while taking turns. Motorcycles too are a good choice when you don't want to take a fight. However, it is to note that it is difficult to get hold of a motorcycle in PUBG.

#5 Avoid playing with random players

.

Random players in PUBG Mobile

Random players don't know you, and there is a high probability that they won't listen to you.

In case you make use of a random parachuter, then he may land you on a hot-drop site like Georgopool, where you may get killed quickly. Random players usually fail to handle hot drops, and can damage your rating and points.

You can take the risk of playing with a random player in an Ace or Conqueror lobby, but we won't suggest you to do that.

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest Video Game News and PUBG News.