PUBG Setting: Best 3 finger claw sensitivity settings and setup

An explanation of the optimum PUBG three-finger claw sensitivity settings and setup, with pictures.

The gyroscope and camera sensitivity settings are vital for the three-finger claw.

​ Three Fingers Claw Setup



The control settings in PUBG Mobile are a two-finger thumb and a claw setup. Players who shift from thumb to claw mostly begin with a three-finger claw. Therefore, one should have an idea about the best three-finger claw sensitivity settings and setup.

PUBG Mobile has in-game features called control and sensitivity, that you can customise as per your requirements. The control varies from player to player, and can be modified in the settings menu situated in the bottom-right of the main screen.

The control settings can be a two-finger thumb or any claw plus gyroscope. Players who shift from thumb to claw mostly begin with three fingers, and then slowly get used to the gyroscope. Why? Because three fingers are easier to get a grip, and for shifting from thumb to claw.

Best three-finger claw sensitivity settings and setup

Three Finger Claw Setup in FPP.

This is a demonstration of the best three-finger claw sensitivity settings and setup. Most of the players have this setup, where the left thumb operates the joystick for movements, and the first finger for fire.

The right-hand thumb is for jump, crouch, peek and fire, and to open up the scope. In a three-finger setup, you can only choose to play with either of the two first fingers, which means the configuration will have two thumbs + one first finger of either hand.

Gyroscope Sensitivity Settings in Three-Finger Setup

Gyroscope Settings in three-finger setup.

The gyroscope can help a lot while settling up a three-finger setup. The 3rd person No scope, 1st person no scope, Red Dot, and 2x can be set to maximum 300% as this helps in moving the pointer faster in gyroscope.

The 3x sensitivity can be set to around 200% (again for faster movement), while the sensitivity for higher scopes like 8x and 6x can be set to 20% and 60%, respectively. This percentage can vary from player-to-player, depending on the style of game-play one follows.

The sensitivity for three-finger gyroscope varies from device-to-device. But a simple demonstration of the best three-finger claw gyroscope sensitivity settings is as follows:

~3rd Person No Scope: 300%

~1st Person No Scope: 300%

~Red Dot: 300%

~2x Scope: 300%

~3x Scope: 208%

~4x/VSS Scope: 93%

~6x Scope: 70%

~8x Scope: 20%.

Camera Sensitivity Settings in Three Finger Setup

Camera Sensitivity in a three-finger setup.

Similarly, for the camera sensitivity, the percentage can differ from player-to-player. As you can see, the sensitivities for Red Dot, 2x, and No Scope 1st Person are not set to a maximum of 300%. The best three-finger claw sensitivity settings and setup for the camera is as follows:

~3rd Person No Scope: 120%

~1st Person No Scope: 100%-104%

~Red Dot: 56%

~2x Scope: 105-110%

~3x Scope: 25-30%

~4x/VSS Scope: 20%

~6x Scope: 14%

~8x Scope: 12%.

