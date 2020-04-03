PUBG Setting: Best 4 Finger Claw Sensitivity Settings and Setup

Here is the best setup and sensitivity settings for 4-finger claw players.

This control setup and sensitivity will make your reflexes faster than normal.

PUBG Mobile has a customizable control setup for the players that allows them to play with their favourite layout. Some players prefer using the thumb setup that strengthens their movements while others choose 3, 4, 5 all the way upto 6 finger claw option in order to improve their reflexes. If you want to be a pro in PUBG Mobile it is important to figure out which setup to use and what sensitivity compliments your game.

Enable the peak and scope

However before we go to setup and sensitivity, make sure you have your Peak & Fire and Peak & Open Scope enabled so that you don’t have to fully expose yourselves and can shoot at your targets by staying behind a cover. Gyroscope is an added feature in the game that can boost your reaction time. Popular players such as Mortal and Sc0ut use a 4-finger setup.

Best controls for 4 finger claw

This setup will make you a beast in close range fights while helping you to spray down your opponents with ease. You need to use your thumb to aim at the targets and move your screen. It is recommended to peak, jump and crouch with your index finger and let your thumb control the recoil by dragging your fingers on the screen.

The next step is to take the shoot button to the top left while keeping the analog as it is. Many professional players around the world have a similar control layout and are showcasing their prowess on the big stage.

Best sensitivity for 4 finger claw

After completing the customization of your layout, the next thing is to find the perfect sensitivity.

4-finger claw ADS sensitivity (Non-gyro)

3rd Person No Scope: 80%

1st Person No Scope: 80%

Red Dot, Holographic, Aim Assist: 60%

2x: 60%

3x: 36%

4x ACOG Scope, VSS: 20%

6x: 18%

8x: 8%

4-finger claw Gyroscope sensitivity

Red Dot, Holographic, Aim Assist: 300%

2x Scope: 300%

3x: 240%

4x: 235%

6x: 210%

8x: 80%

Note: Adjust your ADS sensitivity to 1 (or as less as possible) while using gyroscope.