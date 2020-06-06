How to reach Conqueror in PUBG Mobile Lite

This article offers some tips regarding how a player can reach Conqueror in PUBG Mobile Lite.

PUBG Mobile Lite is the lighter version of the famous battle royale game PUBG Mobile.

How to reach Conqueror in PUBG Mobile Lite

There are thousands of PUBG Mobile Lite users worldwide and most of them are keen on reaching the top tier of the game- the Conqueror.

However, players have to work incredibly hard to play among the elite. With that in mind, we take a look at some tips which will help players to rank up to Conqueror in PUBG Mobile Lite.

How to push to Conqueror in PUBG Mobile Lite

Conqueror in PUBG Mobile Lite

#1 Timing to push the rank

It is quite essential to push the rank in the first week of the season as it becomes slightly easier for players to reach a higher tier.

The reason behind this lies in the fact that players are likely to face more competition towards the end of the season as many users will be clamouring to reach a higher rank before the season comes to an end.

Advertisement

#2 Right combination of guns and utilities

Players in a squad should make sure that they use the right combination of guns, depending on their individual roles within the team. Moreover, a squad would benefit greatly if its members practise their aim and recoil control. The players must also try to use the utilities more efficiently.

#3 Settings

Settings are immensely crucial to a player's game as it helps them enhance their aim and control their recoil.

Players should, however, find the settings that are right for them and avoid copying other players' settings. They should also stay consistent with their settings and abstain from changing them frequently.

#4 Playing with the same squad

Playing with the same squad increases the coordination and communication among the players. This would help the squad win more matches and will make it slightly easier to push the rank.

#5 Consistency

The players should be consistent with their efforts in practice. Every match that they play is crucial and should not be taken casually.